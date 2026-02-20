Venom Gets Animated: Sony Diversifies Its Web of Films

The next Venom film from Sony will be making the jump from live-action to animation.

Venom is about to take a step into the world of animation, as an animated Venom film is in development at Sony.

What's Happening:

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Sony has made the decision to make their next Venom film animated rather than live-action.

Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who directed last year's surprise horror hit Final Destination: Bloodlines, have been tapped to direct the project.

Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach, who worked on the prior Venom movies, will likely produce the feature, but those details currently remain unclear.

Tom Hardy, who played Eddie Brock/Venom in the live-action films, is understood to be involved in some capacity – but it could just be as a producer.

No writer is attached to the project although Sony’s animation arm, Sony Pictures Animation, is opening up a writers room to develop the a script or takes.

Sony is hopping that Lipovsky and Stein can breathe new life into the Venom franchise, just as they did with Final Destination.

The first Venom movie was released in 2018, and was followed by Venom: Let There Be Carnage in 2021 and Venom: The Last Dance in 2024.

Sony's next Spider-Man animated project is the third film in the Spider-Verse series, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, set for release in 2027.

More Marvel News: