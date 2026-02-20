Venom Gets Animated: Sony Diversifies Its Web of Films
The next Venom film from Sony will be making the jump from live-action to animation.
Venom is about to take a step into the world of animation, as an animated Venom film is in development at Sony.
What's Happening:
- As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Sony has made the decision to make their next Venom film animated rather than live-action.
- Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who directed last year's surprise horror hit Final Destination: Bloodlines, have been tapped to direct the project.
- Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach, who worked on the prior Venom movies, will likely produce the feature, but those details currently remain unclear.
- Tom Hardy, who played Eddie Brock/Venom in the live-action films, is understood to be involved in some capacity – but it could just be as a producer.
- No writer is attached to the project although Sony’s animation arm, Sony Pictures Animation, is opening up a writers room to develop the a script or takes.
- Sony is hopping that Lipovsky and Stein can breathe new life into the Venom franchise, just as they did with Final Destination.
- The first Venom movie was released in 2018, and was followed by Venom: Let There Be Carnage in 2021 and Venom: The Last Dance in 2024.
- Sony's next Spider-Man animated project is the third film in the Spider-Verse series, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, set for release in 2027.
