VidCon, Visit Anaheim Offer Fans Chance to Fly to VidCon Anaheim 2026 by Helicopter With Top Creators

VidCon and Visit Anaheim are giving fans the chance to arrive at VidCon Anaheim 2026 in unforgettable fashion through a new VIP helicopter ride sweepstakes featuring popular creators.

What’s Happening:

VidCon and Visit Anaheim have partnered to launch a fan sweepstakes ahead of VidCon Anaheim 2026.

The promotion offers fans a chance to win a VIP helicopter ride to the event alongside popular creators.

Two winners will be selected, and each may bring one guest.

One winner will fly with creator Foltyn, while the other will ride with creators Derek Xiao and Kyland Young.

The helicopter flights will depart from John Wayne Airport and arrive in Anaheim before VidCon Anaheim 2026.

The giveaway runs from June 1 through June 7.

Winners will receive a VIP helicopter ride, two multi-day VidCon passes, and a three-night hotel stay at the Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort.

Visit Anaheim says the partnership is designed to create unique fan experiences and highlight Anaheim as a destination for major events.

VidCon says the giveaway reflects its goal of creating memorable experiences for fans and creators.

VidCon Anaheim 2026 will take place June 25–27 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

The event will bring together fans, creators, brands, and industry leaders from across the digital content industry.

To enter visit the official VidCon website now through June 7th.

D23 Sweepstakes:

Another major convention is heading to the Anaheim Convention Center this summer, as Disney gears up for the biennial D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Fans looking to attend the convention, including access to Honda Center events, can sign up for their chance to win two 3-Day passes to the event and D23 Gold Memberships.

You must be a D23 member to enter, and entry must be made by June 12th.

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