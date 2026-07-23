Searchlight Pictures' "Wild Horse Nine" To Be Featured at 83rd Venice International Film Festival

Searchlight Pictures' upcoming film Wild Horse Nine will be among the lineup of films at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival.

What's Happening:

Wild Horse Nine, the latest film from The Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh, will have one of its first screenings at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival – which takes place September 2–12, 2026.

That will be followed by its theatrical release by Searchlight Pictures on November 6, 2026.

Shortly before the 1973 Chilean coup, CIA agents Chris (John Malkovich) and Lee (Sam Rockwell) are dispatched from Santiago to Easter island by their bureau chief, MJ (Steve Buscemi). Amongst the Island's iconic statues, and as the longtime partners wrestle with their dark pasts and present conspiracies, Chris's newfound bond with a pair of rebellious students (Mariana di Girolamo and Ailín Salas) threatens to send everyone’s trip to this remote paradise sideways.

The film is written and directed by Martin McDonagh, who is known for such films as Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Banshees of Inisherin .

The cast of Wild Horse Nine includes John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, Steve Buscemi, Mariana di Girolamo, Ailín Salas, with Tom Waits and Parker Posey.