Legendary Disney Animator Glen Keane Rescued by Helicopter After Arizona Hike

Keane reportedly was too exhausted to finish the hike, but not require medical attention once rescued.

Disney Legend Glen Keane is recovering after being rescued from an Arizona mountain when exhaustion left him unable to hike back down.

What’s Happening:

ABC15 Arizona is reporting that former Disney animator and director Glen Keane, 72, was rescued from Mummy Mountain in Paradise Valley, Arizona, after experiencing a medical emergency while hiking.

Emergency crews responded around 8:30AM after reports of a hiker in distress near 57th Place and Indian Bend Road.

Keane was found at the summit and was unable to hike back down due to exhaustion.

A helicopter lifted Keane off the mountain, where he was treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

Keane said he spent all of his energy reaching the summit and was unable to make the descent.

Keane is known for his work at Disney, contributing to films including The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas, Tarzan, and Tangled.

Glen Keane was honored with the Disney Legend status at the 2013 D23 Expo.

Now known as D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, several notable figures will be honored as Disney Legends at this year’s ceremony, including Susan Ega, Anne Hathaway, The Jonas Brothers and more!

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