Disney Historian and Former Imagineer Christopher Merritt Takes on New Role at Universal Creative
The author of many popular books on theme park history has a new role with Universal Creative.
Former Walt Disney Imagineer and theme park historian Christopher Merritt is taking on a new role at Universal Creative.
What’s Happening:
- Christopher Merritt, known by Disney fans for authoring a number of books on the parks and other niche theme park topics, is heading to the other team, becoming a Creative Director at Universal Creative.
- Merritt has over 20 years of ride and show design, working on attractions such as the Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough, The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure and Radiator Springs Racers during his time at WDI.
- He went on to become a prolific author on the topic of theme parks, writing a number of Disney and non-Disney books, including, but not limited to:
- Pacific Ocean Park: The Rise and Fall of Los Angeles' Space Age Nautical Pleasure Pier
- Knott's Preserved: From Boysenberry to Theme Park, the History of Knott's Berry Farm
- Knott’s Bear-y Tales: The Complete History of the Whimsical Attraction
- Marc Davis in His Own Words: Imagineering the Disney Theme Parks
- Merritt’s latest book, co-authored with Disney Legend Don Hahn, is The Happiest Place on Earth: The Incredible Story of Walt Disney’s Disneyland, a celebration of the Disneyland Resort’s 70th anniversary.
- We had the chance to talk to Merritt and Hahn about the book in a recent edition of the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast.
- This news was initially shared by Boardwalk Times on X.
