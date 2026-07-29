Dollywood Announces Opening Date for NightFlight Expedition

The highly anticipated attraction finally has an opening date

One of the most anticipated new theme park attractions of the year isn't at Disney or Universal, it's at Dollywood, and it finally has an opening date.

What's Happening:

NightFlight Expedition, a new attraction at Dollywood that combines elements of a roller coaster, whitewater ride, aerial ride, has been one of the most exciting theme park attractions announced recently.

Due to the attraction's complexities, it was taking longer to open than planned. An announced Spring 2026 opening was pushed back to summer in June.

Now we officially know that NightFlight Expedition will open to the public at Dollywood on August 19, 2026.

Prior to that, Passholder ride previews will take place from August 15–18.

The world’s first indoor family hybrid coaster and whitewater river raft ride, NightFlight Expedition takes Dollywood guests on an unforgettable journey through the Smoky Mountains to search for bioluminescence in the nation’s most-visited national park.

During the 5 1/2-minute experience, guests soar on a nighttime flight over the scenic Smokies, enjoy a thrilling whitewater rafting excursion through more than 500,000 gallons of surging water, traverse a mountain ridge on a roller coaster, and navigate a mysterious shimmering lake by boat.

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