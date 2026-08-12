Pass Member Previews Announced for Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift at Universal Studios Hollywood

With game-changing 360-degree rotating ride vehicles and adrenaline-charged inversions, you’ll see the park from a whole new angle… upside down!

Reservations are now open for the previews, which take place each day between August 19–23, 2026.

Space is limited and offered on a first come, first served basis to Pass Members.

Each Pass Member may only sign up for one slot to ride the new attraction.

An official opening date has yet to be announced, but we have already had the chance to

during its first day of technical rehearsals.