Pass Member Previews Announced for Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift at Universal Studios Hollywood

Pass Members will have exclusive access to ride Universal Studios Hollywood's newest attraction beginning next week.

Following a brief soft opening period, Universal Studios Hollywood has revealed details for Pass Member previews of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift.

What's Happening:

  • Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Members can be among the first ever to ride the park's newest attraction, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, when previews are held later this month.
  • With game-changing 360-degree rotating ride vehicles and adrenaline-charged inversions, you’ll see the park from a whole new angle… upside down!
  • Reservations are now open for the previews, which take place each day between August 19–23, 2026.
  • Space is limited and offered on a first come, first served basis to Pass Members.
  • Each Pass Member may only sign up for one slot to ride the new attraction.
  • Pass Members with a valid RSVP to this preview event will be able to attend on blockout dates.
  • An official opening date has yet to be announced, but we have already had the chance to experience Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift during its first day of technical rehearsals.

More Universal Studios Hollywood News:

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