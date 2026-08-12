Pass Member Previews Announced for Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift at Universal Studios Hollywood
Pass Members will have exclusive access to ride Universal Studios Hollywood's newest attraction beginning next week.
Following a brief soft opening period, Universal Studios Hollywood has revealed details for Pass Member previews of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift.
What's Happening:
- Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Members can be among the first ever to ride the park's newest attraction, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, when previews are held later this month.
- With game-changing 360-degree rotating ride vehicles and adrenaline-charged inversions, you’ll see the park from a whole new angle… upside down!
- Reservations are now open for the previews, which take place each day between August 19–23, 2026.
- Space is limited and offered on a first come, first served basis to Pass Members.
- Each Pass Member may only sign up for one slot to ride the new attraction.
- Pass Members with a valid RSVP to this preview event will be able to attend on blockout dates.
- An official opening date has yet to be announced, but we have already had the chance to experience Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift during its first day of technical rehearsals.
More Universal Studios Hollywood News:
- More details have been revealed for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, including the appearance of Nikki from Obsession, Art the Clown's takeover of the Terror Tram, and more.
- The Killer Klowns from Outer Space will be on the prowl again at Halloween Horror Nights, with a house announced for this year's event.
- Two new Squishmallow plushes featuring a pair of iconic characters from How to Train Your Dragon are now available in park and online.
- Lug has launched a new Universal park-exclusive Build-A-Bag collection allowing fans to customize their own Wizarding World-inspired look.
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