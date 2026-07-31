Customize Your Harry Potter Fandom with Lug's New Build-A-Bag Collection at Universal Parks
The collection is also available online as of today at shopUniversal.com
Lug has launched a new Universal park-exclusive Build-A-Bag collection allowing fans to customize their own Wizarding World-inspired look.
What's Happening:
- Harry Potter fans have a new way to customize their fandom on their next trip to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, thanks to Lug.
- Known for their unique and highly stylish bags, Lug is bringing their Build-A-Bag collection to Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood and online at shopUniversal.
- Just in time for Back to Hogwarts, the collection lets fans choose their bag style along with a strap, charm, puller, and coin purse themed to their Hogwarts house.
- Whether you're a Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin, this new collection offers customizable options for all students.
- This is not Lug's first foray into the Universal parks, as they recently debuted an Epic Universe collection.
- Meanwhile, the Back to Hogwarts fun continues with the return of Hogwarts Always at Universal Islands of Adventure, an awe-inspiring projection show that takes guests on a journey through the iconic moments of a school year at Hogwarts, all set against the majestic Hogwarts castle.
More Universal Destinations & Experiences News:
- Halloween Horror Nights will pay tribute to the Prince of Darkness himself with an all-new haunted house inspired by Ozzy Osbourne.
- Before even knowing an official opening date, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift has officially started technical rehearsals at Universal Studios Hollywood!
- Universal Orlando is once again celebrating its passholders with the return of Passholder Appreciation Days on August 15.
- The spooky world of Fortnitemares from the popular game Fortnite will take over the streets of Halloween Horror Nights as a scare zone.
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning