Six Flags Magic Mountain Permanently Closing Historic Magic Flyer Coaster in the New Year
Dating back to 1947, this coaster was originally located at a park that helped inspire the creation of Disneyland.
A piece of Six Flags Magic Mountain and roller coaster history will be permanently closing in just a few days.
What's Happening:
- The OC Register reports that Six Flags Magic Mountain will be permanently closing their Magic Flyer coaster – a historic kiddie coaster that has a connection to one of the classic amusement parks that inspired Walt Disney’s creation of Disneyland.
- As Magic Mountain prepares to transform Bugs Bunny World into Looney Tunes Land, the Magic Flyer coaster will permanently close on Monday, January 5th.
- First opening in 1947, Magic Flyer was originally located at the former Beverly Park in Beverly Hills where the coaster was known as the Little Dipper.
- Walt Disney was a frequent visitor of Beverly Park with his daughters in the 1940s.
- The ride itself is a very small coaster, only reaching 10 mph across 350 feet of track at a max height of 10 feet.
- Over the years, the ride has gone by many names at Magic Mountain since it opened there in 1971, including Clown Coaster, Wile E. Coyote Coaster, Goliath Jr. and Percy’s Railway.
- Magic Flyer isn't the only coaster closing to make way for Looney Tunes Land, as Speedy Gonzales Hot Rod Racers will also be removed – although its closure date has yet to be revealed.
- Upon its reimagining next year, Looney Tunes Land will be refreshed to evoke the warm, nostalgic feelings of the Chuck Jones era of Looney Tunes, featuring four distinct areas inspired by beloved classic characters.
- At the heart of the new Looney Tunes Land lies a cozy central park, where Bugs Bunny welcomes guests into his home. In the other three areas, visitors will traverse the New Mexico desert in pursuit of the Road Runner with Wile E. Coyote, explore lush tropics alongside Taz and take in the High Sierra with Daffy Duck at the helm.
