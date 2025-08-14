Hersheypark Coaster is Getting a Shaq-A-Licious Overlay this Halloween
The Laff Trakk indoor coaster is getting an "XL" overlay inspired by Shaq-A-Licious gummies for the 2025 Halloween season.
Hersheypark has announced a larger-than-life partnership with basketball legend and entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal to bring a first-of-its-kind attraction overlay to the park for its popular Halloween event.
What’s Happening:
- The park’s indoor spinning glow-coaster, Laff Trakk, will transform into Shaq-A-Licious Laff Trakk for the 2025 season of Hersheypark Halloween and Dark Nights.
- The entire experience is inspired by the Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies launched in partnership with The Hershey Company in 2024.
- Riders can expect a fully immersive overlay featuring glowing visuals of giant gummies, bass-pumping beats, and a custom voice-over from Shaquille O’Neal himself.
- This unique overlay runs for eight weekends, from Friday, September 12, through November 2, 2025.
- The partnership will also include new themed food and beverage offerings and exclusive retail merchandise available during the event.
- Get your tickets early! A pre-sale on Hersheypark Halloween tickets is available for only $49.99 at Hersheypark.com.
- We can’t help being reminded of Shaquille O’Neal holding an umbrella as tons of candy fall from the sky in the scene from the 1996 film Kazaam.
What They’re Saying:
- Shaquille O’Neal, NBA All-Star: “We’re taking the flavor and the fun of my Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies and blowing it up into a larger-than-life adventure. From the second you step inside, this ride brings non-stop energy and laughs."
A Park Full of Frights and Delights
- The Shaq-A-Licious Laff Trakk is just one part of the massive Hersheypark Halloween and Dark Nights event. Guests with a ticket can also experience:
- Five Haunted Houses: Including the all-new Kill ‘N Fill Garage.
- Four Scare Zones: Brave the new Path of Shadows: Coven’s Curse scare zone.
- Thrills in the Dark: Over 50 attractions will be open, including dark coaster rides for extra screams.
- Family Fun: The little ones can enjoy the Hershey’s Trick-or-Treat Trail and other family-friendly activities.
- Exclusive Eats: The popular Hersheypark Halloween Tasting Pass returns, and the Avenue Of The Afterlife will feature themed food, drinks, and live entertainment.
About the Colossal Collaboration
- Shaquille O'Neal is far more than a 15-time NBA All-Star. With a PhD in Leadership and Education, he is a successful entrepreneur, restaurateur, brand ambassador, and sports analyst on TNT's "Inside the NBA." He is also a global music phenomenon known as DJ Diesel, hosting his own festival series.
- Laff Trakk, which celebrates its tenth anniversary in 2025, was the first indoor, spinning, glow-in-the-dark coaster in the United States. For coaster enthusiasts, the ride was designed by the German manufacturer Maurer and features a compact and thrilling layout that is very similar to the popular Crush's Coaster at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris.
- The Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies at the heart of the overlay were personally developed by Shaq. The candies come in Original and Sour varieties, with shapes modeled after Shaq’s face and his famous nicknames. This coaster overlay aims to take the playful spirit of the candy and amplify it into a full sensory experience.
