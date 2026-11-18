On stage at the IAAPA Expo, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay officially revealed their newest attraction, Simbi Rush.

What's Happening:

Announced during the United Parks Creative panel at the 2026 IAAPA Expo, a brand-new water attraction is coming to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Simbi Rush is North America's first launched water coaster and the fastest of its kind, taking riders on an exhilarating journey as their magical tour takes an unexpected turn.

The attraction is inspired by the rich folklore of Central Africa and the legends of mysterious water guardians called Simbi, said to inhabit many lakes and waterways in the region.