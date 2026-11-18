Come Face to Face with Simbi: New Launched Water Coaster Announced for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Simbi Rush, which is set to open next year, was revealed on stage at the IAAPA Expo.
On stage at the IAAPA Expo, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay officially revealed their newest attraction, Simbi Rush.
What's Happening:
- Announced during the United Parks Creative panel at the 2026 IAAPA Expo, a brand-new water attraction is coming to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
- Simbi Rush is North America's first launched water coaster and the fastest of its kind, taking riders on an exhilarating journey as their magical tour takes an unexpected turn.
- The attraction is inspired by the rich folklore of Central Africa and the legends of mysterious water guardians called Simbi, said to inhabit many lakes and waterways in the region.
- During the experience, guests will even come face to face with a legendary Simbi creature.
- Concept art was also shared for the attraction's entrance, which will be flanked by an impressively themed tree.
- Set to open in 2027 in the Stanleyville area of the park, this attraction serves as a replacement for Stanley Falls Flume, which permanently closed last year.
- More details on Simbi Rush will be shared in the coming months.
More Reveals from IAAPA Expo:
- Theme parks and manufacturers from across the globe have revealed new trains and details on upcoming coasters during the annual IAAPA Expo, including:
- Miner's Mountain Express at Silver Dollar City
- AERO Test Lab at Kennedy Space Center
- Thrill Glider at Six Flags Magic Mountain
- Forbidden Lair at Lost Island Theme Park
- New Mini Dark Ride at Doha Quest from Sally Dark Rides
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