Universal Horror Unleashed Brings "Feaster Grievings" to Life with Special Limited-Time Easter Experience
Discover the horrors of the Feaster Bunny's workshop and the secrets of the cursed film this Easter at Universal Horror Unleashed.
Easter is getting sinister at Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas, where they are bringing "Feaster Grievings" to life with an all-new, original experience inspired by the Feaster Bunny and a cursed film that was never completed.
What's Happening:
- Universal Horror Unleashed is bringing "Feaster Grievings" to life through a new original grisly production running from April 1 through May 2, 2026.
- "Feaster Grievings" tells the tale of an unfinished horror film that has resurfaced, leaving its sinister protagonist, Feaster Bunny, eager to complete what he started.
- As guests enter Universal Horror Unleashed, they’ll receive a call sheet and become a part of the production, beginning their journey on a rotten egg hunt. As they embark on their twisted search, they’ll come face-to-face with eerie characters like Grace, the young, spoiled girl who torments her tortured bunny, demanding he find every rotten egg.
- Guests who take part in the search will win a special prize – from discounts to free merchandise and more.
- After the hunt, guests can make their way to Boiler Bar and enter Feaster Bunny’s film workshop, where they’ll be welcomed by the maniacal actor for a photo op and become extras in his masterpiece.
- They’ll then continue to Hedge Maze Madness in Jack’s Alley – the final scene of “Feaster Grievings.” With cameras rolling, they must enter the maze and search the twisting hedges for the coveted golden egg, protected by Feaster Bunny’s obsessed followers.
- New limited-time themed food and beverage items will be available during the event, with items including:
- Pickled Eggs
- Bloody Egg Cake Pops
- Beet Poached Truffled Deviled Eggs
- Duck Confit
- The Feaster-tini
- The Blood Bunny Mocktail
- and more
- "Feaster Grievings" is included with General Admission to the venue – which is currently offering savings of up to $50 on select tickets.
More on Universal Horror Unleashed:
- Universal Horror Unleashed opened in August 2025 as Universal’s first-ever year-round horror experience.
- The experience takes you through the set of an abandoned production warehouse and takes guests on a bone-chilling journey through four haunted houses, four themed areas with live entertainment and spine-tingling food and cocktails to fuel you as you traverse through the warehouse.
- Universal Horror Unleashed is located at the AREA15 District, a 40-acre immersive entertainment district and events destination in Las Vegas. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at the official site.
- We were at Universal Horror Unleashed for their official grand opening celebration, where we had the chance to tour all four of the haunted houses, talk to some of the creatives, and so much more.
- Take a look at some of the other merchandise collections currently available at Universal Horror Unleashed.
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