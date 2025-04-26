Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast Coming to Universal Studios Japan This Summer
The attraction will make its Japanese debut after first opening at Universal Orlando in 2023.
After making its debut at Universal Studios Florida in 2023, Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast will be making its way to Universal Studios Japan this summer.
What’s Happening:
- Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast blends immersive sets, interactive game-based technology, custom animation and an original storyline to create a one-of-a-kind blaster attraction where guests can put their villainous skills to the ultimate test.
- The attraction first debuted at Universal Orlando in 2023, and will now be coming to Universal Studios Japan this summer.
- In Japan, the attraction will join Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and Freeze Ray Sliders in their Minion Park area – serving as a replacement for Backdraft, which closed in 2020.
- As with Orlando, you’ll be able to find the latest and greatest Villain-Con merchandise at Evil Stuff.
- You can also download the Villain-Con app to enjoy enhanced gameplay at Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction and throughout Minion Park. This allows you to sync your blaster with your mobile phone to choose your own villain avatar, track your score, upgrade your blaster, and more.
- Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast opens Summer 2025 at Universal Studios Japan.
