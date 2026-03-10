Volcano Bay Nights Returns for a Second Year of After-Hours Summer Magic at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando is bringing back their Volcano Bay Nights after-hours event for its second year, with this year's event kicking off in May.

What's Happening:

Universal Volcano Bay Nights first debuted in April 2025, bringing nighttime vibes to the resort’s incredible water theme park.

Now, the event is back for its second year, kicking off on May 3 and taking place on select evenings through August 21, 2026.

During the limited-capacity event, attendees can enjoy popular water attractions under the moonlight, along with live entertainment, exclusive menu items, and a variety of activities in a vibrant tropical setting.

Guests can dance the night away in an exciting Beach Bash at Waturi Beach featuring a live DJ and meet-and-greets with beloved DreamWorks Animations characters from Shrek and Madagascar.

There will also be some complimentary treats available, like Blue Raspberry Churro Bites and Garlic Parmesan-Flavored Popcorn, as well as a complimentary Volcano Bay Freestyle Souvenir Cup.