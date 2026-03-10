Volcano Bay Nights Returns for a Second Year of After-Hours Summer Magic at Universal Orlando
The after-hours event will take place on select nights from May through August 2026.
Universal Orlando is bringing back their Volcano Bay Nights after-hours event for its second year, with this year's event kicking off in May.
What's Happening:
- Universal Volcano Bay Nights first debuted in April 2025, bringing nighttime vibes to the resort’s incredible water theme park.
- Now, the event is back for its second year, kicking off on May 3 and taking place on select evenings through August 21, 2026.
- During the limited-capacity event, attendees can enjoy popular water attractions under the moonlight, along with live entertainment, exclusive menu items, and a variety of activities in a vibrant tropical setting.
- Guests can dance the night away in an exciting Beach Bash at Waturi Beach featuring a live DJ and meet-and-greets with beloved DreamWorks Animations characters from Shrek and Madagascar.
- There will also be some complimentary treats available, like Blue Raspberry Churro Bites and Garlic Parmesan-Flavored Popcorn, as well as a complimentary Volcano Bay Freestyle Souvenir Cup.
- Volcano Bay Nights will take place on the following dates throughout the summer:
- May 3, 10, 17, 22 and 31
- June 5, 12, 18 and 25
- July 10 and 17
- August 7, 14 and 21
- Tickets for Volcano Bay Nights are available for purchase for $99 plus tax per person and standard self-parking is included in the price of admission for the event.
- Attendees are welcome to arrive as early as 4:00 p.m. to explore the park before the exclusive event starts at 7:00 p.m.
- Universal Orlando Passholders are eligible for a 10% discount on the ticket price when presenting a valid Annual or Seasonal Pass along with a valid photo ID.
- Guests looking for an even more relaxing experience can reserve a private cabana for the event, starting at $199.99 plus tax.
- Private cabanas must be booked in-park at the concierge huts on the day of the event, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
