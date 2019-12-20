Disney+ Watch Guide: Week of December 20th, 2019

The holiday season is here! School’s out, offices close, and you’re left with a perfect excuse to make good use of that Disney+ subscription. This week’s Watch Guide includes all of the new and exclusive content that just released, including a brand-new film called Togo. We also celebrate a milestone anniversary of an odd film in the Disney Library and also recommend some Christmas and Hanukkah programming to make your holidays extra magical.

New Exclusives

“Togo is the untold true story set in the winter of 1925 that takes you across the treacherous terrain of the Alaskan tundra for an exhilarating and uplifting adventure that will test the strength, courage and determination of one man, Leonhard Seppala, and his lead sled dog, Togo. The film features extraordinary performances by Willem Dafoe as Seppala—Dafoe learned to drive a dogsled for the film—and Julianne Nicholson as his wife who is first to champion Togo.”

“An old rival extends an invitation for The Mandalorian to make peace.”

“A rambunctious Thanksgiving “cast party” at Ashlyn’s ends with surprising news for Gina, while Miss Jenn and Mr. Mazzara accidentally spend the holiday together at East High.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special

“An exclusive look into the making of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

“Twenty-one years ago, high school classmates from Dwight D. Eisenhower High School in Houston, Texas performed the Broadway classic “Godspell.” Now, the cast returns to reprise the roles of their youth with the help of Broadway professionals.”

“Jeff Goldblum pedals through the world of BIKES as he investigates this transportation transformation and the future of mobility. From witnessing jaw-dropping stunts of BMX riders to visiting the cutting-edge facilities of Specialized Bikes, Jeff investigates how this old mode of transport is heading in new directions. He commits himself to discover what bikes truly mean to their owners.”

“Born with half a heart, Lorelei makes sure other kids like her get the cardiac care they need.”

Pick of the Litter – “Meet the Dogs”

“Meet six puppies on the eve of their final evaluation before they may advance to formal training.”

Forky Asks a Question – “What is a Leader?”

“Dolly teaches Forky about the qualities of a good leader, and Forky puts the qualities to the test!”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Sage Steele: SportsCenter Anchor”

“Sage Steele gives an inside look into the daily production of ESPN’s SportsCenter.”

Disney Family Sundays – “Mickey Mouse Wreath”

“The Ruvalcaba family joins Amber for a Mickey-inspired holiday craft.”

New on Disney+

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Available December 26th)

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker now playing in theaters, revisit episode VIII with its Disney+ debut on December 26th.

Library Highlights

40th Anniversary: The Black Hole (December 20th)

After spending over a decade in development, Disney finally produced The Black Hole in response to the success of the first Star Wars film. It’s one of the creepiest films in the Disney library and this oddity turns 40 years old on December 20th.

Countdown to Christmas

One of the Disney+ launch-day exclusive films, Noelle tells the story of Santa Claus’s two children and what it means to embody the spirit of Christmas.

Home Alone 2

Kevin McCallister’s family doesn’t forget him at home this time, but he does board the wrong flight to New York City in this hilarious and heartfelt sequel to the classic film, which includes an homage to the birdwoman from Mary Poppins.

Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Complete the trilogy with the final installment in the Santa Clause series. This time, Santa finds his throne is threatened by a rival, Jack Frost played by the one and only Martin Short.

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Charles Dickens’ classic tale is brought to life as only the Muppets can tell it in this original musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

Short: Mickey’s Christmas Carol

Before the Muppets adapted the story, classic Disney animated characters did too in this expanded short that debuted in theaters in 1983 alongside a re-release of The Rescuers.

30th Anniversary: The Simpsons – “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire” (Season 1, Ep 1)

Also known as “The Simpsons Christmas Special,” the Simpsons were already a familiar product thanks to the shorts that had been running on The Tracey Ullman Show prior to the December 17th, 1989 air date. It essentially served as a pilot for a 30-minute animated series that elevated the Fox network into the network giant it became.

Happy Hanukkah/Chanukah

Full Court Miracle

This Disney Channel Original Movie from 2003 finds a Jewish middle school basketball team finding inspiration in the story of Chanukah and their pro sports mentor Lamont Carr.