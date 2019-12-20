Disney+ Watch Guide: Week of December 20th, 2019

by | Dec 20, 2019 8:19 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

The holiday season is here! School’s out, offices close, and you’re left with a perfect excuse to make good use of that Disney+ subscription. This week’s Watch Guide includes all of the new and exclusive content that just released, including a brand-new film called Togo. We also celebrate a milestone anniversary of an odd film in the Disney Library and also recommend some Christmas and Hanukkah programming to make your holidays extra magical.

New Exclusives

Togo

Togo is the untold true story set in the winter of 1925 that takes you across the treacherous terrain of the Alaskan tundra for an exhilarating and uplifting adventure that will test the strength, courage and determination of one man, Leonhard Seppala, and his lead sled dog, Togo. The film features extraordinary performances by Willem Dafoe as Seppala—Dafoe learned to drive a dogsled for the film—and Julianne Nicholson as his wife who is first to champion Togo.”

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 7” (Premiered 12/18)

“An old rival extends an invitation for The Mandalorian to make peace.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – “Thanksgiving”

“A rambunctious Thanksgiving “cast party” at Ashlyn’s ends with surprising news for Gina, while Miss Jenn and Mr. Mazzara accidentally spend the holiday together at East High.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special

“An exclusive look into the making of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

Encore! – “Godspell”

“Twenty-one years ago, high school classmates from Dwight D. Eisenhower High School in Houston, Texas performed the Broadway classic “Godspell.” Now, the cast returns to reprise the roles of their youth with the help of Broadway professionals.”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – “Bikes”

“Jeff Goldblum pedals through the world of BIKES as he investigates this transportation transformation and the future of mobility. From witnessing jaw-dropping stunts of BMX riders to visiting the cutting-edge facilities of Specialized Bikes, Jeff investigates how this old mode of transport is heading in new directions. He commits himself to discover what bikes truly mean to their owners.”

Marvel Hero Project – “Dazzling Lorelei”

“Born with half a heart, Lorelei makes sure other kids like her get the cardiac care they need.”

Pick of the Litter – “Meet the Dogs”

“Meet six puppies on the eve of their final evaluation before they may advance to formal training.”

Forky Asks a Question – “What is a Leader?”

“Dolly teaches Forky about the qualities of a good leader, and Forky puts the qualities to the test!”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Sage Steele: SportsCenter Anchor”

“Sage Steele gives an inside look into the daily production of ESPN’s SportsCenter.”

Disney Family Sundays – “Mickey Mouse Wreath”

“The Ruvalcaba family joins Amber for a Mickey-inspired holiday craft.”

New on Disney+

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Available December 26th)

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker now playing in theaters, revisit episode VIII with its Disney+ debut on December 26th.

Library Highlights

40th Anniversary: The Black Hole (December 20th)

After spending over a decade in development, Disney finally produced The Black Hole in response to the success of the first Star Wars film. It’s one of the creepiest films in the Disney library and this oddity turns 40 years old on December 20th.

Countdown to Christmas

Noelle

One of the Disney+ launch-day exclusive films, Noelle tells the story of Santa Claus’s two children and what it means to embody the spirit of Christmas.

Home Alone 2

Kevin McCallister’s family doesn’t forget him at home this time, but he does board the wrong flight to New York City in this hilarious and heartfelt sequel to the classic film, which includes an homage to the birdwoman from Mary Poppins.

Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Complete the trilogy with the final installment in the Santa Clause series. This time, Santa finds his throne is threatened by a rival, Jack Frost played by the one and only Martin Short.

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Charles Dickens’ classic tale is brought to life as only the Muppets can tell it in this original musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

Short: Mickey’s Christmas Carol

Before the Muppets adapted the story, classic Disney animated characters did too in this expanded short that debuted in theaters in 1983 alongside a re-release of The Rescuers.

30th Anniversary: The Simpsons – “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire” (Season 1, Ep 1)

Also known as “The Simpsons Christmas Special,” the Simpsons were already a familiar product thanks to the shorts that had been running on The Tracey Ullman Show prior to the December 17th, 1989 air date. It essentially served as a pilot for a 30-minute animated series that elevated the Fox network into the network giant it became.

Happy Hanukkah/Chanukah

Full Court Miracle

This Disney Channel Original Movie from 2003 finds a Jewish middle school basketball team finding inspiration in the story of Chanukah and their pro sports mentor Lamont Carr.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Onward

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The Lion King
Aladdin
Toy Story 4
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend