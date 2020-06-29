shopDisney Offering Limited Time Savings of 30% on Dooney & Bourke Collections

If your summer wardrobe needs a colorful boost, now is the perfect time to add a Dooney & Bourke bag to your collection. Now through July 31st, shopDisney is offering 30% off all Dooney & Bourke styles! Yes, you read that correctly, all styles on shopDisney are discounted for a limited time. From newly launched collections to classic Disney Parks looks, fans can sport their Disney love with these fun and trendy purses.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Dooney & Bourke 10th Anniversary

Disney Park Life

Disney Park Icons

Disney Vacation Club Collection

Disney Sketch Collection

More Dooney & Bourke

If you love the bags above, be sure to check out these other recent collections that are perfect for every season!