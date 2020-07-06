Spider-Man Marvel Legends Toxin Figure Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

Fans of the Spider-verse will want to get their hands on this new Hasbro Marvel Legends Toxin figure by Hasbro that’s exclusive to Entertainment Earth. The new collectible is available for pre-order and is expected to arrive this November.

Spider-Man Marvel Legends Toxin Figure

“Toxin returns in the form of this exclusive Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Toxin Action Figure. The 1,000th symbiote in a lineage that includes Carnage and Venom, Toxin is feared by many to be the strongest and most dangerous. Figure features premium design, detail, and articulation for high poseability and display in a Marvel collection.”

