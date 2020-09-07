Super Cute Mickey Mouse Misting Fan Now Available at Walt Disney World

We’ve all been there. You’re standing outside in line for a beloved Disney attraction and the weather is just too hot. You wish you had something to cool you down: a fan or a spray bottle filled with cold water. Well now you can have both! Walt Disney World recently introduced a new Mickey Head-shaped misting fan that will solve
all most of your hot weather problems.
On a recent visit to Walt Disney World we came upon this new Mickey fan that also serves as a mister, so users can spray themselves with a chilled water vapor.
The top of the fan is black and features Mickey’s ears. The bottom is red completing the mouse’s iconic look. Finally, a red and black lanyard reading Disney Parks is attached to the fan making it easy to carry or wear around your neck.
This particular fan requires three AAA batteries to operate and includes a small instruction manual so fans can get the most out their purchase.
Guests can find these new Mickey Mouse Misting Fans at the Walt Disney World Resort. They retail for $28.16 plus tax.
