“The Child” Ears Now Available at Walt Disney World

While fans of the hit Star Wars Disney+ series The Mandalorian patiently await the arrival of the show’s second season in October, they can show their love of The Child with this new ear headband available now at Walt Disney World.

This adorable new headband features the fan-favorite character from The Mandalorian .

. The new accessory is available for $29.99.

We spotted these new ears in Mickey’s of Hollywood in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but they can also be found in other shops around Walt Disney World.

