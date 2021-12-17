Holiday Shopping: Last Day to Order Gifts on shopDisney For Standard Shipping by December 24th

by | Dec 17, 2021 8:55 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

The holidays are almost here and many shoppers are busy working to complete their shopping lists. If you’re among them or happen to have added a few Disney friends to your list, I’ve got good news: you can have your gifts arrive in time for Christmas, but you have to hurry. Today, Friday December 17th is the last day to place an order on shopDisney for standard shipping delivery by December 24th.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Last Day for Standard Shipping – shopDisney

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and you’ve been waiting to start your Christmas shopping, today is the day to do it! Over on shopDisney today is the last day for guests to purchase items for standard shipping with delivery by December 24th. Additionally, any order over $75 (pre tax) qualifies for free shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!

If you need some inspiration, here are some items we’d want to find under our tree on Christmas morning—and if these don’t suit you, we’ll link to some of our other shopDisney Holiday Shopping articles.

Dolls, Dolls, Dolls

Whether collecting for yourself or helping a loved one grow their collection, these Limited Edition dolls—perfect for display—are sure to be a big hit!

Rapunzel Special Edition Doll 2021 Holiday – Disney Limited Edition Doll

Ariel Limited Edition Doll – Disney Designer Collection – The Little Mermaid

Pocahontas Limited Edition Doll – Disney Designer Collection

Of course if you need something that can handle the active play styles of kids, these fashion dolls will do the trick and bring the magic!

Loungefly

A trendy backpack (or pair of ears) makes every park visit even better, and you simply can’t go wrong with these character inspired styles.

Cinderella Castle Loungefly Crossbody Bag

Encanto Loungefly Mini Backpack

Mickey Mouse Waffle Loungefly Mini Backpack

Minnie Mouse Waffle Ear Headband by Loungefly

WDW 50

Join the World’s Most Magical Celebration and commemorate the milestone anniversary with fun merchandise. With designs for lifelong fans and those just learning about the magic, there are plenty of items to choose from, and we’re highlighting a handful of our favorites.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Corduroy Pullover Hoodie by Spirit Jersey for Adults

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Corduroy Sweatpants by Spirit Jersey for Adults

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Leather Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Annual Passholder

Cinderella Castle Woven Shirt for Adults – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse Stainless Steel Watch for Adults by Citizen – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Vault Timepiece

Delicious Disney: Walt Disney World : Recipes & Stories from The Most Magical Place on Earth

Art of Coloring: Walt Disney World Book

Mickey Mouse and Friends Castle Stacking Block Set – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

RSVLTS

​​If you’ve been following the Rebekah’s on Barely Necessities, you’ve likely heard us talk about RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) and their fan favorite shirts. Well several of their styles are also available on shopDisney including Disney Princesses, Disney Villains, Coco and Star Wars.

The Little Mermaid ''The Secret Grotto'' RSVLTS Short Sleeve Shirt for Adults with KUNUFLEX

Disney ''Evils Moments'' RSVLTS Short Sleeve Shirt for Adults with KUNUFLEX

Coco ''La Ofrenda'' RSVLTS Short Sleeve Shirt for Adults with KUNUFLEX

Boba Fett ''A Bounty Day'' RSVLTS Short Sleeve Shirt for Kids with KUNUFLEX – Star Wars

More Holiday Shopping Fun:

 
 
