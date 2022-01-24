Valentine’s Day Round Up: Disney-Themed Gifts That Honor Friendship, True Love, and Family

The Valentine’s Day shopping window is starting to close, but the good news is there is still time to order gifts for the loved ones in your life. Whether shopping for a best friend or your true love, there are plenty of wonderful Disney themed options that show you care this holiday season.

Valentine’s Day is getting closer and now is the best time to order gifts for those special people in your life.

In the past Valentine’s Day has always been about couples, but lately more and more companies are focused on celebrating the love of friends and families during the holiday.

However and whoever you choose to honor this season, there’s a Disney-inspired gift that’s perfect to share!

To help narrow down ideas, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite posts

Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Valentine's Day Plush Available on shopDisney

You can never be too prepared for a special occasion, so why not start planning for Valentine’s Day? shopDisney is already getting a head start on winter holiday with a release of new Mickey and Minnie plush.

Limited Edition Mickey and Minnie Doll Set from shopDisney

Valentine’s Day’s is right around the corner and what better way to commemorate the occasion than with new Disney collectibles? Keeping with the style of last year’s sweetheart dolls, shopDisney has introduced a new Mickey and Minnie Mouse limited edition set.

Celebrate National Polka Dot Day and Valentine's Day with Playful Fashions from Her Universe

In 2022, Disney fans can Rock the Dots and prepare for Valentine’s days with fashion forward styles from Her Universe! Minnie Mouse serves as the inspiration for a bright collection that features bold reds, playful pinks, and of course, Minnie iconography.

Disney Bags and Purses

Dooney & Bourke Debut Mickey and Minnie Valentine's Day Styles on shopDisney

Show your significant other how special they are with a new bag from Dooney & Bourke for Valentine's Day. Disney fans can commemorate the holiday with a sweet pattern showcasing iconic couple Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

That's Bow Cute! DANI by Danielle Nicole Introduces New Minnie Mouse Collection at Kohl's

Need some Minnie Mouse inspiration this Valentine’s Day? DANI by Danielle Nicole has new styles that are perfect for the occasion! As part of the brand’s University of DANI campaign, adorable Minnie Mouse (and Mickey) accessories are now available at Kohl’s.

Make Your Valentine's Day Extra Sweet with New Disney and Star Wars Loungefly Collections

Whether you have a love for the cutest species in the galaxy or an iconic partnership that’s as classic as Mickey and Minnie, these accessories are the perfect addition to your holiday celebration.

Honor True Love and Lasting Friendships with Entertainment Earth Exclusives from Loungefly

How are you showcasing your Disney love this Valentine’s Day? Loungefly has a few ideas that touch on love and friendship with three mini-backpack designs Featuring Jack and Sally, Stitch and Angel, and Donald and Daisy.

Disney Princesses

Light Up Your Life the Impressions Vanity Disney Collection of Mirrors, Compacts, and Ring Lights

Impressions Vanity’s new collaboration with Disney gives fans a way to add magic to their home while celebrating favorite characters in a stylish way. Celebrity duo Mickey and Minnie know a thing or two about style and now they can help light the way as you become your very icon!

Enso Rings Celebrates Six Leading Ladies with Glamorous Disney Princess Collection

Disney fans looking for some trendy jewelry that’s comfortable and designed for all ages will love the new Disney Princess Collection from Enso Rings. Celebrate the story of six leading ladies and give your fashion statement a Disney boost at the same time!

BaubleBar

How Sweet It Is! Disney x BaubleBar Jewelry and Accessories for Your Disney Valentine

Disney fans hoping to express their love and deep appreciation for a special friend or significant other this Valentine’s Day will love the assortment of jewelry and accessories from BaubleBar.

Oh Boy! BaubleBar Expands Their Disney Collection with Six Enchanting Mickey Mouse Bag Charms

BaubleBar is bringing even more magic to their Disney Collection with the debut of new Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Bag Charms! These adorable, eye-catching accessories showcase the global icon in a variety of upscale materials that will bring a luxe look to your favorite purse, bag, or tote.

Star Wars

Make Your Star Wars Collection Even Sweeter with New Valentine's Day Funko Pop!

Love is in the air and if you love collecting Star Wars Funko Pop! you’re in for a treat! Four new Pop! figures inspired by The Mandalorian are now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.

Profess Your Love Across the Galaxy with Stunning Engagement Rings from Star Wars Fine Jewelry

Star Wars fans can share their love of the galaxy in nearly every aspect of their lives, even with jewelry accessories. Looking for the perfect engagement ring that speaks to your Star Wars obsession? Star Wars Fine Jewelry has a lovely collection of designs inspired by the Jedi and Sith.