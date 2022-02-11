Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for February 11th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

Celebrate Walt Disney World with New Fab 50 Statues form shopDisney

Everyone’s favorite imaginative dragon, Figment, has joined the collection on shopDisney! He previously made his debut at Walt Disney World and is now available for all fans to bring home.

The World of EPI

Disney Teams with The World of EPI for New Dolls, Toys Inspired by "The Proud Family." "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur"

Disney and The World of EPI have teamed up for a new series of consumer products and toys inspired by the upcoming family series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

Disney Parks

New "Cute" Balloon Spotted at the Magic Kingdom

We spotted a brand new balloon design at the Magic Kingdom today featuring an adorable stylistic design of Mickey, Minnie and the rest of the fab five!

Walt Disney World Fab 50 Series 1 Blind Packs Have Arrived in Stores at the Parks

The Fab 50 Series 1 blind packs that were released on shopDisney late last year, have made their way to the resort. The blind packs contain one mystery golden miniature figure inspired by the statues scattered across the parks for the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World.

Merchandise Round Up

"Barely Necessities" Presents Sensational Seven Merchandise Selections for February 8th

Rebekah says her Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs inspirations for this week are “gift ideas for the special someone in your life as I had just been shopping for my husband’s birthday.” If you’re looking for something cute, thoughtful and decidedly Disney, you’ll love these selections!

“Who’s the Bossk Live!” Presents: Sandcrawler Selections for February 10th

Rebekah is back for another merchandise round up this time themed to Star Wars. Her Sandcrawler Selections highlight some of the latest Bonus Bounties as well as shirts showcasing characters from The Book of Boba Fett.

Pick of the Day

In need of a new weighted plush? Let Groot be your next cuddly pal! This squishy and loveable character measures 14” tall and includes a removable 2 1/2 pound weighted pouch.

Groot Weighted Plush – 14'' | shopDisney – $29.99

