Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite Park Map with Food Offerings and Entertainment Times

It’s the first of two Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite events tonight and with Guests now checking in, we’ve got a look at the event map! Among the surprises for the event is the Halloweentime layover to Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, “Monsters After Dark.” The event also includes complimentary Disney PhotoPass downloads, which is hard to miss when you first open the guide.

Darkness has surrounded Disney California Adventure Park and new icons show Guests where they will find event-exclusive character encounters, photo opportunities, specialty food offerings, event merchandise, and entertainment spaces. The Food & Wine kiosks are also available to party guests until 11:00 pm during the event.

Much of the emphasis of the map is on the event-exclusive food and beverage offerings. Click here to see the full menu in detail.

The back of the map also lists the times for the special entertainment offerings. The Underworld Dance Party and Seaside Sing-Along appear to run continuously throughout the event, which goes from 8:00 pm to midnight. The Bald Mountain Night Club, on the other hand, lists three times: 9:30, 10:30, and 11:30.

Guests staying for the event are given a lanyard credential to wear, which takes its design from the mistress of evil, Maleficent. In addition, Guests are given a wristband that states the event date and both will be needed to remain in the park after 8:00 pm when the event starts.

As with past hard-ticket events inside the park, Guests can use their event tickets to start enjoying Disney California Adventure starting at 5:00 pm. Guests who were already inside the park ahead of time can use the in-park event check-in located in Blue Sky Cellar.

Both Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite events (March 8th and 10th) are sold out, but Disney will likely repeat this event in the future and this map should be an indication of what future events will have in store.