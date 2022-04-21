Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for April 21st

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

Springtime Savings: Take 20% Off Purchases $100+ on shopDisney

The spring season is in full bloom and shopDisney is giving guests the perfect excuse to shop for warm weather essentials: 20% savings sitewide on purchases of $100!

Main Street Electrical Parade Disney Parks Wishables Coming to shopDisney on April 22nd

shopDisney shared on Twitter that the Main Street Electrical Parade Disney Parks Wishables will be debuting on April 22nd in line with the return of the parade at Disneyland! Oh, and these cuties also GLOW IN THE DARK!

Celebrate Mom with Star Wars Gifts from shopDisney

Do you know who has the best Mother in the galaxy? It’s you! Whether she’s a Jedi, Sith, Bounty Hunter, Scoundrel or Droid you can treat Mom like the hero she is with fun and thoughtful Star Wars-themed gifts from shopDisney!

Disney Parks

America on Parade, Country Bear Jamboree and More Added to the Walt Disney World Vault Collection

While exploring Walt Disney World today, we came across some new merchandise from the Vault Collection, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the resort.

Photos: Disneyland Main Street Electrical Parade Merchandise (Clothing, Loungefly, Wishables, and More!)

Get ready to look like you belong in a “Spectacular festival pageant of nighttime magic and imagination” with merchandise themed to Disney’s Main Street Electrical Parade! We share an up-close photo tour of the full line in advance of the parade’s return.

Disney x Coach Collection Now Available at Disneyland Paris

The Disney x Coach collection that first arrived in the U.S. at Disney Resorts and Coach Stores has arrived at Disneyland Paris.

Scentsy

Scentsy Releases New Star Wars and The Mandalorian Products in Time for Star Wars Day 2022

Just in time for Star Wars Day, Scentsy has brought back some products from a galaxy far, far away along with a few new releases

ColourPop

It’s the Sweetest Thing! ColourPop Launches Adorable Winnie The Pooh Collection

It doesn’t get cuter than this! ColourPop has launched a delightful assortment of cosmetics themed to Winnie the Pooh and his love of honey hunny.

Insight Editions

Cookbook Review: “Disney Princess Tea Parties” by Sarah Walker Caron

Alex reviews the new Disney Princess cookbook from Insight Editions, that gives fans everything they need to host a tea party fit for not just any princess, but a Disney Princess. With more than 50 recipes inspired by twelve fabulous characters this book offers a mix of sweet and savory treats for every guest on your list.

National Geographic

Celebrate Earth Day 2022 With National Geographic Merchandise to Benefit Good Causes

In honor of Earth Day 2022 (April 22nd) National Geographic is inviting nature lovers everywhere to join them in giving back to the planet with a variety of everyday purchases.

Entertainment Earth

Knull and Venom,”Spider-Man: Homecoming” and More Marvel Legends Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

Yesterday, Hasbro hosted a Fan First livestream where they revealed some of the new products that will be debuting throughout the year. Today a handful of these Marvel Legends figures became available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.

Funko Debuts New Wave of Pop! Pins Featuring Pixar’s “Up” Harry Potter Characters and More

If your pin collection needs a boost of color and character, Funko is here to help with their latest wave of Pop! pins. Launching today from the maker of all things pop culture comes a series of cute collectibles including Pixar pals from Up.

Coming Soon

CASETiFY to Launch Classic Star Wars Collection, Limited Edition Millennium Falcon Case on May 4th

CASETiFY is doing their part to bring the Star Wars galaxy home to fans with their upcoming collection of smartphone cases and accessories. In celebration of Star Wars Day (May the 4th), CASETiFY will launch a series of retro Star Wars designs inspired by the classic trilogy and fans can join the waitlist now.

Pick of the Day

“The defiant hero of The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano provides the inspiration for this ear headband designed by Star Wars actress Ashley Eckstein. With its nod to the former Jedi Padawan's distinctive headwear, the two faux leather ears together carry the formidable warning, ‘I am one with the Force and the Force is with me.’”

Ahsoka Tano Ear Headband – Designed for Disney by Ashley Eckstein – $34.99

