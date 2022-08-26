Marvel Must Haves – “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Episode 2

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This epic merchandise campaign continues and Marvel is currently focusing on the new series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+.

Ready to dive into the series? Read Mack’s recap of episode 2, and catch up on all the news about She-Hulk on our guide page. Plus, check out the other Marvel Must Haves collections for all of your merchandise needs!

Episode 2 “Superhuman Law”

She saved the day…and lost her job. Fortunately GKL & H are looking for someone to run with their Superhuman Law Division and Jen seems like the perfect person. One problem, her first client is Abomination.

Funko

Grow your collection with the Abomination Funko Pop! who looks like he’s not having the best day.

She-Hulk Abomination Pop! Vinyl Figure

Clothing and Accessories

As long as Marvel keeps making shows and movies, your Marvel wardrobe will keep growing! Check out the newest She-Hulk T-shirt styles from Hot Topic, and BoxLunch. If that’s not enough, there’s a new pair of socks from Rock ‘Em Socks as well as mix and matching earrings emphasizing the new elements of Jen’s life.

She-Hulk Socks – Title Sequence – Rock ‘Em Socks – Marvel Socks



Marvel She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Mismatch Earring Set

