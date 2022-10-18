Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2022

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming to the streaming service in November, and boy is it a packed month! A documentary film about Mickey Mouse, a sequel to Enchanted, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ new short-form series Zootopia+, and premieres of The Santa Clauses and Willow are just the tip of the iceberg.Here’s everything we know is coming to Disney+ next month.
New Exclusives
Movies & Specials
Director by Night – November 4th
Acclaimed composer Michael Giacchino made his directorial debut with Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation “Werewolf by Night.” “Director by Night” explores Giacchino’s vision, style and approach to bringing the chilling story to life, as well as offering an insider’s look at the between-the-scenes making of “Werewolf by Night."
Disenchanted – November 18th
It's been fifteen years since Giselle and Robert wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city. They decide to move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life – unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe, who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale, placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.
Mickey: The Story of a Mouse – November 18th
One of the world’s most beloved icons, Mickey Mouse is recognized as a symbol of joy and childhood innocence in virtually every corner of the globe. Dreamed up at a low point in Walt Disney’s burgeoning career, Mickey became an overnight sensation when he starred in the first sync-sound animated short, Steamboat Willie. Through the decades that followed, the character evolved into strikingly different versions of himself that reflect both his creator’s remarkable career and dramatic societal shifts in the nation he came to represent.
The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse – November 18th
In a leafy hamlet, Mickey Mouse is determined to undo the failures of his family's past after inheriting a rundown pumpkin farm from a distant relative, and the epic legend of its futility.
Best in Snow – November 18th
"Best in Snow" is a festive holiday special, hosted by Tituss Burgess, featuring teams from around the world transported to a magical snowy village, Snowdome, and thrown into a spirited competition to compete for the title of Best in Snow. With the help of Snowdome’s finest carvers, teams will transform their ten-foot, twenty-ton blocks of snow into beautiful creations inspired by Pixar, Marvel, Walt Disney Animation, Walt Disney Studios, and The Muppets Studios. The teams will take family favorites such as Moana, Coco and The Lion King and bring the characters to life in a way you’ve never seen before – in snow! Spectacular snow sculptures and lively musical performances from Tituss Burgess, Kermit the Frog, and DCappella make this an action-packed winter event for the entire family.
ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM – November 20th – 7:30pm PST Live Red Carpe + 8:00-10:00pm PST – Concert
ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM is a concert event featuring legendary, global superstar Elton John, live from Dodger Stadium in his final North American show. As part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, this concert experience features special guests and performances of unparalleled global hits spanning decades, in one of the greatest send-offs in music history. This is a must-see concert event for audiences of all ages, around the world. Leading up to the concert is the “Countdown to Elton Live” red carpet event featuring celebrity guests and a countdown to the historic live concert.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker – November 25th
RUN DMC’s Rev Run brings us along for a hip-hop reimagining of The Nutcracker ballet set in New York City. It’s the night of the annual New Year’s Eve block party and Maria-Clara’s (Caché Melvin) mom and pop (Allison Holker Boss and Stephen "tWitch' Boss) aren’t getting along … and it’s bringing her down. Maria-Clara embarks on a holiday adventure to bring her parents back together, finding help along the way from the magical toymaker, Drosselmeyer (Comfort Fedoke), and the Nutcracker (Du-Shant "Fik-shun" Stegall) whom she brings to life. Maria-Clara’s journey takes her from the streets of New York to fantasy worlds where she battles with mice and toy soldiers (Viktor White, BDash, Kevin “Konkrete” Davis”), and back in time to the Land of Sweets in order to find the key to unlock her holiday wish. Will it be enough to rekindle her parents’ lost love before the clock strikes midnight? The special features best-in-class dancers Mikhail Baryshnikov, Tiler Peck, KidaTheGreat AKA Kida Burns, the Jabbawockeez as magical snowflakes, and more.
TV Shows
- Andor
- November 2nd – Episode 9
- November 9th – Episode 10
- November 16th – Episode 11
- November 23rd – Episode 12 (Season Finale)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- November 2nd – “Twigs”
- November 9th – “Spirit of the Ducks Part 2″
- November 16th – “Trade Rumors”
- November 23rd – “Summer Breezers”
- November 30th – “Lights Out”
- The Mysterious Benedict Society
- November 2nd – “A Gold Bar in Fort Knox”
- November 9th – "Free of Pointless Command"
- November 16th – "Blank Expression"
- November 23rd – "Commitment to All Things Cozy"
- November 30th – "A Joyful Lens"
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t!
- November 2nd – Episode 3
- November 9th – Episode 4
- November 16th – Episode 5
- November 23rd – Episode 6
- November 30th – Episode 7
- Donna Hay Christmas
- November 2nd – All Episodes Streaming
- Marvel Studios’ Assembled
- November 3rd – “The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law“
- Marvel Studios Legends
- November 3rd – “King T’challa,” “Princess Shuri,” and “The Dora Milaje”
- Dancing with the Stars
- November 7th – Episode 9 (Live)
- November 14th – Episode 10 (Live)
- November 21st – Episode 11 (Live) (Finale)
- The Montaners
- November 9th – 5-Episode Premiere
- Save Our Squad with David Beckham
- November 9th – All Episodes Streaming
- The Tatami Time Machine Blues
- November 9th – All Episodes Streaming
- Zootopia+ (Shorts)
- November 9th – All Shorts Streaming
- Limitless with Chris Hemsworth
- November 16th – All Episodes Streaming
- The Santa Clauses
- November 16th – "Chapter One: Good To Ho" and “Chapter Two: The Secessus Clause”
- November 23rd – “Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood”
- November 30th – “Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause”
- Daddies On Request
- November 23rd – All Episodes Streaming
- Willow
- November 30th – Episode 1
New Library Additions
Wednesday, November 2nd
- Airport Security (S1, S2, S3)
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S2)
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S4)
- Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)
- Locked Up Abroad (S3 – 9 episodes, S4 – 3 episodes, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9 – 10 episodes, S10 – 10 episodes, S11)
- To Catch a Smuggler (S1, S2, S3)
Friday, November 4th
- The Gift
- Ocean’s Breath
- Saving Notre Dame
- Shortsgiving
Wednesday, November 9th
- Breakthrough (S1, S2)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (S1)
- The Lion Ranger (S1)
- World’s Deadliest (S3)
Friday, November 11th
- Eyewitness: D-Day
- Fire of Love
- Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)
- Port Security: Hamburg
- Sea of Shadows
Wednesday, November 16th
- Atlas of Cursed Places (S1)
- Ice Road Rescue (S6)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
- Ultimate Survival WWII (S1)
- World’s Deadliest Snakes (S1)
Friday, November 18th
- Game of Sharks
- Genoa Bridge Disaster
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (S1)
- Mickey Mousekersize (S1)
- Virus Hunters
Wednesday, November 23rd
- Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer (S1)
- Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S1)
- Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 2 episodes)
- The Villains of Valley View (S1, 4 episodes)
- Witness to Disaster (S1)
- World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (S1)
Friday, November 25th
- Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Special)
- Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean (Special)
Monday, November 28th
- Mickey Saves Christmas
Wednesday, November 30th
- Buried Secrets of WWII (S1)
- Firebuds (S1, 3 episodes)
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)
- The Witch Doctor Will See You Now (S1)
