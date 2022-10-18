Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2022

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming to the streaming service in November, and boy is it a packed month! A documentary film about Mickey Mouse, a sequel to Enchanted, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ new short-form series Zootopia+, and premieres of The Santa Clauses and Willow are just the tip of the iceberg.Here’s everything we know is coming to Disney+ next month.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Director by Night – November 4th

Acclaimed composer Michael Giacchino made his directorial debut with Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation “Werewolf by Night.” “Director by Night” explores Giacchino’s vision, style and approach to bringing the chilling story to life, as well as offering an insider’s look at the between-the-scenes making of “Werewolf by Night."

Disenchanted – November 18th

It's been fifteen years since Giselle and Robert wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city. They decide to move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life – unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe, who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale, placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse – November 18th

One of the world’s most beloved icons, Mickey Mouse is recognized as a symbol of joy and childhood innocence in virtually every corner of the globe. Dreamed up at a low point in Walt Disney’s burgeoning career, Mickey became an overnight sensation when he starred in the first sync-sound animated short, Steamboat Willie. Through the decades that followed, the character evolved into strikingly different versions of himself that reflect both his creator’s remarkable career and dramatic societal shifts in the nation he came to represent.

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse – November 18th

In a leafy hamlet, Mickey Mouse is determined to undo the failures of his family's past after inheriting a rundown pumpkin farm from a distant relative, and the epic legend of its futility.

Best in Snow – November 18th

"Best in Snow" is a festive holiday special, hosted by Tituss Burgess, featuring teams from around the world transported to a magical snowy village, Snowdome, and thrown into a spirited competition to compete for the title of Best in Snow. With the help of Snowdome’s finest carvers, teams will transform their ten-foot, twenty-ton blocks of snow into beautiful creations inspired by Pixar, Marvel, Walt Disney Animation, Walt Disney Studios, and The Muppets Studios. The teams will take family favorites such as Moana, Coco and The Lion King and bring the characters to life in a way you’ve never seen before – in snow! Spectacular snow sculptures and lively musical performances from Tituss Burgess, Kermit the Frog, and DCappella make this an action-packed winter event for the entire family.

ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM – November 20th – 7:30pm PST Live Red Carpe + 8:00-10:00pm PST – Concert

ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM is a concert event featuring legendary, global superstar Elton John, live from Dodger Stadium in his final North American show. As part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, this concert experience features special guests and performances of unparalleled global hits spanning decades, in one of the greatest send-offs in music history. This is a must-see concert event for audiences of all ages, around the world. Leading up to the concert is the “Countdown to Elton Live” red carpet event featuring celebrity guests and a countdown to the historic live concert.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker – November 25th

RUN DMC’s Rev Run brings us along for a hip-hop reimagining of The Nutcracker ballet set in New York City. It’s the night of the annual New Year’s Eve block party and Maria-Clara’s (Caché Melvin) mom and pop (Allison Holker Boss and Stephen "tWitch' Boss) aren’t getting along … and it’s bringing her down. Maria-Clara embarks on a holiday adventure to bring her parents back together, finding help along the way from the magical toymaker, Drosselmeyer (Comfort Fedoke), and the Nutcracker (Du-Shant "Fik-shun" Stegall) whom she brings to life. Maria-Clara’s journey takes her from the streets of New York to fantasy worlds where she battles with mice and toy soldiers (Viktor White, BDash, Kevin “Konkrete” Davis”), and back in time to the Land of Sweets in order to find the key to unlock her holiday wish. Will it be enough to rekindle her parents’ lost love before the clock strikes midnight? The special features best-in-class dancers Mikhail Baryshnikov, Tiler Peck, KidaTheGreat AKA Kida Burns, the Jabbawockeez as magical snowflakes, and more.

TV Shows

New Library Additions

Wednesday, November 2nd

Friday, November 4th

The Gift

Ocean’s Breath

Saving Notre Dame

Shortsgiving

Wednesday, November 9th

Breakthrough (S1, S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown

The Lion Ranger (S1)

World’s Deadliest (S3)

Friday, November 11th

Wednesday, November 16th

Atlas of Cursed Places (S1)

Ice Road Rescue (S6)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

Ultimate Survival WWII (S1)

World’s Deadliest Snakes (S1)

Friday, November 18th

Game of Sharks

Genoa Bridge Disaster

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (S1)

Mickey Mousekersize (S1)

Virus Hunters

Wednesday, November 23rd

Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer (S1)

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals

The Villains of Valley View

Witness to Disaster (S1)

World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (S1)

Friday, November 25th

Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Special)

Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean (Special)

Monday, November 28th

Mickey Saves Christmas

Wednesday, November 30th

Buried Secrets of WWII (S1)

Firebuds

Spidey and His Amazing Friends

The Witch Doctor Will See You Now (S1)

