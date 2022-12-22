Christmas 2022: Last Minute Digital Gifts for Disney Fans

So you missed the cutoff for shipping gifts to arrive for Christmas. It’s ok, it’s happened to all of us. That doesn’t mean you’ve missed out on gifting altogether. Digital/e-gift cards are a great option for nearly everyone on your list, and subscriptions to digital services could be more beneficial than you’d think.

We’re already several nights into the Hanukkah celebration, and Christmas is three days away. Family and friends are gathering for their annual celebrations and…you don’t have all your gifts!

Fortunately, in this digital era it’s easier than ever to send e-gifts to those on your list.

Whether you’re going directly to Disney or getting creative with the Disney tie-ins, there’s a wide range of options for kids, adults, teens and even the entire family: Disney+ is an obvious choice and provides unlimited streaming fun for the whole year Marvel Unlimited is a great way to discover the vast library of Marvel Comics Gift cards to retailers allow recipients to choose something they’re guaranteed to love The list goes on!

Below are some of our favorite digital options that can still provide the thoughtful gift you want to share, even if it’s last minute. Happy Holidays!

Disney+

Yes, this one seems like a no-brainer. Share a year of Disney+ Premium (No Ads) for $109.99, guaranteeing 12 months of entertaining new and classic content from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Each week brings new releases and with Laughing Place’s Weekly Watch Guide, you can stay up to date on the latest drops, milestone anniversaries, and seasonal suggestions.

Disney+ Premium 12 Month Gift Subscription

MasterClass

The online education platform is offering a 2 for 1 deal where guests purchase a yearlong subscription for themselves and receive a second subscription free to share with a friend or family member. Plans start at $180. Why is this on the list? MasterClass has Classes from (newly instated) Disney CEO Bob Iger; GMA anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoluos; composers Hans Zimmer and Danny Elfman; TV writer and producer Shonda Rhimes; Chefs Wolfgang Puck and Gordon Ramsay; actors Natalie Portman, Samuel L. Jackson, Steve Martin and Nancy Cartwright; legendary filmmaker James Cameron and a whole slew of others.

MasterClass | Buy One. Get One Free

Marvel Unlimited

Got a Marvel Comics fan in your life? If they don’t already have a subscription to Marvel Unlimited, you can set them up for a year of adventure and discovery spanning new Marvel titles as well as beloved runs of classic issues. As part of a special holiday offer guests can purchase the subscription for just $55! Then be sure to pass along Laughing Place’s guide for what to do with your Marvel Unlimited subscription.

Give The Gift Of Marvel Unlimited | 1-Year of Access to 30,000 Comics for Only $55!

Audible

Got a friend who just loves audiobooks? Surprise them with an Audible subscription! Plans start at $15 (1 month/credit) and go up to $150 (12 months/credits). The library to title is enormous and includes original books, podcasts, Sleep, and even Non-English offerings. Disney diehards will especially appreciate The Disney War (published in 2005) which looks at the history of the company as well former CEO Michael Esiner’s rise and eventual ousting.

Gift Center | Audible.com

Gift Cards

When in doubt, let them figure it out! Laughing Place’s Barely Necessities merchandise team recommends digital gift cards to shopDisney, BoxLunch, Hot Topic and RSVLTS.

shopDisney E-Gift Cards can be purchased in denominations of $25-$500 and will surely be a winner with anyone who loves Disney or is planning a trip to one of the Resorts. You’ll find apparel, accessories, home decor, collectibles, toys, games and so much more.

Buy a Disney Gift Card eGift | shopDisney

Sibling brands BoxLunch and Hot Topic provide a wide assortment of clothing, Loungefly accessories, and Funko collectibles that feature both popular and rare(er) Disney characters that die hard fans will adore. Plus, both brands are offering a $10 bonus card w/purchase of $50 e-gift card.

BoxLunch Gift Cards by CashStar – $10-$100

Hot Topic Gift Cards by CashStar – $25-$250

RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) brings pop culture faves to fashionable clothing such as their signature Kunuflex (4-way stretch) button downs that we LOVE! Star Wars, Marvel, Jim Henson, Disney Princesses, Pixar and others star in fun patterns you’ll proudly wear. Gift cards range from $25-$500.

RSVLTS

Gaming

If your friends and family have an Xbox, PS5, Nintendo Switch, or prefer to game on a PC, you can send them gift cards for on-platform purchases. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: Galactic Edition is new to market; Sony’s Spider-Man put players in Peter Parker or Miles Morales’ shoes; and Disney Dreamlight Valley has been delighting fans of all ages with its magical setting and achievable objectives.

Disney Dreamlight Valley | Buy Today

If you’re looking for more holiday season fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Christmas 2022 tag!