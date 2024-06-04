Disney CEO Bob Iger Receives Honorary Knight of the Order of the British Empire

That’s, SIR Bob Iger to you! Okay, maybe not Sir, but Mr. Iger has received an honorary Knight of the Order of the British Empire.
What’s Happening:
- Willow Bay, Iger’s wife, shared on her Instagram account that her husband was honored today at Windsor Castle with an honorary Knight of the Order of the British Empire.
- This honor was presented by William, Prince of Wales.
- Bay called it “truly an incredible experience and a proud family moment,” while also sharing some photos of Iger with his medal and their family.
- The order was conferred onto Iger by Queen Elizabeth II before her passing, which he spoke about on X (formerly Twitter) in 2022.
- Acclaimed composer John Williams was also among those who received an honorary K.B.E. order today.
More Disney News:
- Check out some photos and our Purple Carpet interviews from the Big City Greens The Movie: Spacecation premiere!
- With just 10 days to go until the highly anticipated release of Inside Out 2, Pixar has shared one final trailer for the film.
- This week marks the start of bookings at the newest Disney Vacation Club tower at Walt Disney World, and as such, they are sharing a first look inside the guest rooms.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com