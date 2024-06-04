Final Trailer Released for “Inside Out 2” Ten Days Ahead of Film’s Debut

Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 opens in theaters nationwide in just 10 days, inviting moviegoers inside the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as Headquarters undergoes a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions.
What’s Happening:
- With just 10 days to go until the highly anticipated release of Inside Out 2, Pixar has shared one final trailer for the film.
- In the follow-up to 2015’s Oscar-winning Inside Out, Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust—who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts—aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up.
- The voice cast includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown.
- Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen and executive produced by Pete Docter, Jonas Rivera and Dan Scanlon.
- The film features a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein and story by Mann and LeFauve.
- With music by Andrea Datzman, the all-new feature film releases only in theaters June 14th, 2024.