Comcast NBCUniversal Donating $10 Million Towards Los Angeles Fire Relief and Recovery Efforts

Comcast NBCUniversal announced today that it will donate $10 million in cash to support Los Angeles area wildfire disaster relief and recovery efforts.
What’s Happening:
- Following on from a similar donation from The Walt Disney Company, Comcast NBCUniversal, the owner of Universal Destinations & Experiences, will donate $10 million to support wildfire relief and recovery efforts in the Los Angeles area.
- The company will provide $2.5 million in funding as an inaugural corporate partner to the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles’ ReBUILD LA initiative.
- In addition, contributions will be made to organizations working on the ground to provide short and long-term assistance including the American Red Cross, Entertainment Industry Foundation SoCal Fire Fund, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, among others.
- Comcast NBCUniversal is also providing emergency financial funds, in addition to health and welfare benefits including access to temporary housing and hotels at discounted rates, to employees who have been affected by the destruction of the wildfires.
- Through the Comcast NBCUniversal Employee Disaster Assistance Fund, the company is providing grants to team members in need as well as making a special company double match for employee donations made to the fund through the Comcast NBCUniversal Matching Gift Program.
What They’re Saying:
- Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation: “We extend our deep appreciation to the first responders for their tireless and courageous efforts and to our news teams, including NBC4 and KVEA, who are providing vital coverage during this time. We stand ready to support our employees and the broader Los Angeles community as we recover and rebuild from these tragic events.”
More News on the Southern California Wildfires:
- “Jeopardy!” Production Paused This Week Due to California Wildfires
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Resumes Tapings Following Cancellations Due to Wildfires
- NFL Moves Location of Monday Night Football Game Due to Wildfires
- Universal Studios Hollywood Resumes Normal Operation
- Disney Legend Joe Rohde Says Multiple Imagineer’s Homes Destroyed by Southern California Wildfires
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com