“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Resumes Tapings Following Cancelations Due to Wildfires

Jimmy will welcome guests including Snoop Dogg, Roy Wood Jr. and Bill Burr.

Jimmy Kimmel Live is set to resume production today after canceling two shows last week due to the Southern California wildfires.

What’s Happening:

Last week, Jimmy Kimmel Live had to cancel its Wednesday and Thursday tapings due to the devastating fires raging through the Los Angeles area.

had to cancel its Wednesday and Thursday tapings due to the devastating fires raging through the Los Angeles area. One of these fires led to evacuation orders for areas very close to where the show films next to the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

Now, Deadline is reporting

Guests scheduled for this week include Snoop Dogg, Roy Wood Jr., Bill Burr, Jessica Gunning, Tim Allen and Fernanda Torres.

Meanwhile, two CBS shows that had scrapped tapings last week – The Price is Right and After Midnight – will remain dark through at least though Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

More News on the Southern California Wildfires: