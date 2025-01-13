“Jeopardy!” Production Paused This Week Due to California Wildfires

The show’s tapings scheduled for Wednesday–Friday have been scrapped.

Jeopardy, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television while airing on a number of ABC affiliates, is the latest show to be affected by the wildfires raging throughout the Los Angeles area.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports

Filmed at Sony’s lot in Culver City, the show was scheduled to shoot between Wednesday and Friday, but these dates will be rescheduled.

It’s currently unclear when it will be rescheduled to, but the next scheduled filming date is for Monday, January 27th.

It joins the likes of CBS’ After Midnight and The Price is Right , which also remain dark this week, in order to protect the cast and crew as well as its live audiences from the fires.

and , which also remain dark this week, in order to protect the cast and crew as well as its live audiences from the fires. Meanwhile, production has resumed Jimmy Kimmel Live.

More News on the Southern California Wildfires: