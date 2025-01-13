“Jeopardy!” Production Paused This Week Due to California Wildfires

Jeopardy, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television while airing on a number of ABC affiliates, is the latest show to be affected by the wildfires raging throughout the Los Angeles area.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that the long-running game show, which is currently in its 41st season, has paused production this week.
- Filmed at Sony’s lot in Culver City, the show was scheduled to shoot between Wednesday and Friday, but these dates will be rescheduled.
- It’s currently unclear when it will be rescheduled to, but the next scheduled filming date is for Monday, January 27th.
- It joins the likes of CBS’ After Midnight and The Price is Right, which also remain dark this week, in order to protect the cast and crew as well as its live audiences from the fires.
- Meanwhile, production has resumed today on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.
More News on the Southern California Wildfires:
- Disney Donating $15 Million Towards Los Angeles Fire Relief and Rebuilding Efforts
- NFL Moves Location of Monday Night Football Game Due to Wildfires
- Universal Studios Hollywood Resumes Normal Operation
- Disney Legend Joe Rohde Says Multiple Imagineer’s Homes Destroyed by Southern California Wildfires
- Disney Legend Jamie Lee Curtis Donating $1 Million Towards Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund