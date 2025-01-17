Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 3 – How Disney Can Help L.A.’s Recovery, True Comparisons Between Disney & Vegas, and Festival of the Arts

The latest episode of the new Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast has arrived!

In episode three, we discuss:

Plus, we’re joined by not one but two guests to discuss the 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts: Adrian Sarple and Aaron Babcock.

