Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 3 – How Disney Can Help L.A.’s Recovery, True Comparisons Between Disney & Vegas, and Festival of the Arts

The latest episode of the new Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast has arrived!
In episode three, we discuss:
- How Disney could potentially help Los Angeles recover after the devastating wildfires.
- Why the Las Vegas Strip and the Disney Parks have more in common than you may realize.
- The odd way Disney revealed the debut of an upcoming Lion King special.
- Disney Cruise Line’s plans for smaller ships.
- A small Disney tech update win.
- The demise of Venu (before it even debuted).
- And more.
Plus, we’re joined by not one but two guests to discuss the 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts: Adrian Sarple and Aaron Babcock.
You can find the Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever you get your podcasts!