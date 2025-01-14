The special concert, recorded in May 2024, will debut on February 7.

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl premiere date has been unveiled in a somewhat innocuous manner, with February 7 revealed as the date the special will debut on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl was a special two-night 30th Anniversary concert event that occurred in May of 2024 and filmed for Disney+. It’s billed as an immersive concert event reuniting members of the original voice cast from the beloved 1994 animated film Broadway version of The Lion King . The Disney+ release date has now been revealed via its placement on the Disney+ home screen, advertising that it will debut on February 7.

The 2019 photo-realistic remake of The Lion King and its 2024 prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King is represented as well, via an appearance by Billy Eichner (“Timon”). Composer and singer Lebo M, who contributed musically not only to 1994’s The Lion King and the stage musical but also the 2019 film and Mufasa: The Lion King (not to mention The Lion King II: Simba's Prid e and The Lion King 1½ ) also is part of the show, performing songs from across his history with the title, including one from Mufasa .

