Tickets Now On Sale for “Captain America: Brave New World”

Tickets are now on sale for the latest epic from the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Captain America: Brave New World.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Studios have shared a new trailer, mostly repackaged with material we’ve seen before, announcing that tickets are now available for Captain America: Brave New World.
- Nab tickets for yourself now through Fandango or wherever you buy movie tickets.
- Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero Sam Wilson, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford), Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.
- Captain America: Brave New World arrives only in theaters on February 14th, 2025.
