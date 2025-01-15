Disney+ Reveals First Trailer for Highly Anticipated Return of Matt Murdock in “Daredevil: Born Again”

"It’s not entirely unpleasant seeing you again."

The first trailer for the long-awaited return of Daredevil in Daredevil: Born Again has been released.

What’s Happening:

The trailer for the highly anticipated return of Daredevil is framed by a meeting between Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), who has just been elected Mayor.

The series can be neatly summed up by Fisk’s line, “it’s not entirely unpleasant seeing you again.”

The trailer also showcases some happier times, with the return of Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson).

Jon Bernthal also returns as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again.

A new poster for the series has also been shared.

, Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal.

Dario Scardapane serves as showrunner, while episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres March 4th at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, exclusively on Disney+

