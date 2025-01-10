Documentary About British TV Presenter Caroline Flack Coming to Disney+

The upcoming feature-length documentary will focus on Flack’s mother seeking to learn more about her late daughter’s final months.

A new documentary about the life and career of late British TV presenter and Love Island host Caroline Flack is in the works for Disney+.

As reported by THR Caroline – follows Caroline Flack’s mother, Christine Flack, as she seeks to learn more about what occurred in the final months of her daughter’s life.

– follows Caroline Flack’s mother, Christine Flack, as she seeks to learn more about what occurred in the final months of her daughter’s life. The documentary will include interviews with Flack’s family and friends discussing the circumstances that led to Flack’s suicide in 2020. Following Flack’s death, there was a lot of discussion about the role media coverage and social media might have played in affecting her mental well being, as she took her own life in the wake of receiving assault charges against her then-boyfriend Lewis Burton. Flack was a well known TV personality in the UK, with work that included hosting the UK versions of Love Island and The X-Factor and winning the dance competition series Strictly Come Dancing .

and and winning the dance competition series . The documentary is produced by Curious Films, who previously made another documentary on the subject, 2021’s Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death, with Dov Freedman, Charlie Russell and Jessie Versluys serving as executive producers. Directed by Christian Collerton and produced by Sophie Clayton-Payne, Caroline will debut later in 2025 on Disney+.

Christine Flack: “I still have so many questions about what happened to Caroline in her final months, and it’s something I feel deeply compelled to explore, even though I know it will be challenging. I’m pleased to be working with the team at Curious Films once again, in the hope of bringing clarity and understanding to Carrie’s story — not just for her, but for everyone who cared about her.”

Executive Producer Dov Freeman: "It's not often that you feel the need to return to a subject, but nearly five years after Caroline's tragic death, we know there are still many unanswered questions for Christine and her family that need to be addressed. We're proud to be collaborating with the Flack family once again, working together to seek some form of resolution to the tragic events surrounding Caroline's death."

