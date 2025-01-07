Disney+ Picks Up “Holes” TV Series Pilot

A TV series based on the early 2000s cult classic, Holes, has received a pilot order at Disney+.
- Variety exclusively reports that a potential show based on the novel Holes by Louis Sachar has been ordered to pilot.
- Walt Disney Pictures previously adapted the novel into a 2003 feature film starring Shia LaBeouf, who was at the time starring in the Disney Channel series Even Stevens.
- In this reimagining of the beloved 1998 book, a teenage girl is sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden forces the campers to dig holes for a mysterious purpose.
- The book tells the story of Stanley Yelnats, an unlucky boy who is sent to a juvenile detention camp for a crime he did not commit – so it appears the series will feature a gender-swap.
- Alina Mankin (Lodge 49) will serve as writer and executive producer, while Liz Phang will serve as showrunner and executive producer.
- Drew Goddard will executive produce via Goddard Textiles along with Sarah Esberg. Walden Media, which produced the film, is also producing the pilot and has reportedly been attempting to get a series version of the book off the ground for some time.
- The 2003 film version of Holes, which is currently streaming on Disney+, starred Shia LaBeouf as Stanley, alongside Sigourney Weaver, Khleo Thomas, Jon Voight, Tim Blake Nelson, Patricia Arquette, Dulé Hill and Eartha Kitt.
