Inside “Goosebumps: The Vanishing” – Cast Insights and a New York Setting That Brings the Fear to Life

The Goosebumps franchise has thrilled audiences for decades, from its iconic books by R.L. Stine to various TV and movie adaptations. Now, Goosebumps: The Vanishing is poised to take fans on another spine-chilling adventure, with all 8 episodes now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Combining nostalgia with fresh storytelling, this new series delves into universal themes of family, friendship, and facing fears, all against the authentic backdrop of New York City. We spoke with cast members and caught up with David Schwimmer during a press conference to uncover how this series brings the scares and heart of Goosebumps to life.

For Jayden Bartels, who plays Cece Brewer in the series, her introduction to Goosebumps came through its original medium. “I think my very first exposure was one of the books when I was younger,” she shared. “Then, I watched one of the Jack Black movies when I was a little bit older. But really, I got fully exposed to the Goosebumps world with this project.”

Sam McCarthy, who portrays Cece’s twin brother Devin, shared a more personal connection. “My mother narrates audiobooks, and she narrated the audiobook for Night of the Living Dummy,” he revealed. “Getting this job was when I really got absorbed in the Goosebumps world. I also watched Season 1 of this series, so on a deeper level, it’s been pretty recent for me.”

David Schwimmer, who stars as their father, Anthony Brewer, admitted that his introduction to the franchise was far more recent. “I was 25 when the books came out, so I missed that wonderful chapter of being a young adult and discovering it at that age,” The Friends star explained during the press conference. “But when they approached me for this project, I watched the first year of this anthology series, read the script, and even revisited Stay Out of the Basement. I was in.”

The cast’s ability to connect with their roles shines throughout the series. Sam McCarthy described Devin as “a character with sensitivity and vulnerability.” He added, “There’s a kind of up-in-the-airedness to him that I connected to. I felt I could say something with this character.”

Jayden Bartels highlighted the similarities she shares with her character, Cece. “I definitely went the Cece route and did all of the over-preparation I could possibly do,” she laughed. “I’m also pretty competitive, and I treat everything like school. I maybe went a little overboard because now Goosebumps is, like, my life.”

For Galilea La Salvia, playing Frankie meant tapping into shared traits like creativity and valuing close relationships. “We’re both crafty people,” she said. “Frankie knits, and I sew. We also really value our friendships and relationships. Frankie’s ability to be fully present sometimes causes issues, and I loved exploring that aspect of her.”

David Schwimmer’s Anthony is an overprotective father, a trait rooted in personal tragedy. “We don’t really know the tragic past that has affected the whole family until later,” he explained. “But that loss made him the way he is – a very protective parent.”

Ana Ortiz, who plays Jen, added, “Jen’s trying to hold everything together. There’s this push and pull between her and [her daughter Alex] that was great to explore.” For Ana Ortiz, working with her on-screen daughter, played by Francesca Noel, was easy thanks to the two actors having a lot in common. “We’re both Latina women, we’re both from New York, so it came easy. There was this shorthand between us, and we were able to jump right into the deep end with the relationship. I think it really comes through.”

Filming in New York City brought a layer of authenticity to the show. “I’m not from here,” Jayden admitted, “but it was so cool filming in Manhattan. New Yorkers would stop and form crowds, and sometimes paparazzi would show up. It felt very New York energy, like I was a star.”

Sam McCarthy, a lifelong New Yorker, found joy in shooting close to home. “We filmed on the Upper East Side, and I live on the Upper West Side. Those days, I just biked home. It was a great experience,” he said.

David Schwimmer reflected on discovering Fort Totten, a unique location in Queens featured prominently in the series. “It’s this incredible old fort, and I’d never seen it before, even though I was born 15 minutes away. It was amazing to explore that.”

Goosebumps: The Vanishing relies heavily on special effects, presenting a new challenge for the cast. Sam McCarthy described how he approached the VFX-heavy scenes: “It’s about getting to a point where you’re willing to be that sensitive and malleable. I had to imagine, ‘If that [monster] touches me, I’m going to die.’”

Jayden Bartels found the experience thrilling. “When you’re running from monsters, more is more,” she said. “It’s fun to scream and give it your all. It’s exhausting but rewarding.”

Even David Schwimmer admitted to embracing the horror and action. “I’ve always been a fan of action, horror, and comedy, and I’ve never really been able to do it until now,” he shared. “It’s a legendary franchise, and everyone I spoke to was like, ‘You have to do it.’”

At its core, Goosebumps: The Vanishing is a story about family. “The themes of loyalty, curiosity, and courage are central to the story,” David Schwimmer explained. “By the end of these eight episodes, you really see this family come together again in a meaningful way.”

The dynamic between the cast also played a role in creating that authentic family feel. “We immediately bickered like siblings,” Jayden said. Sam echoed this sentiment: “When you’re working with talented people you trust, those dynamics emerge naturally.”

When asked to describe the series in a single pitch, the cast was unanimous in highlighting its range. “It’s got whatever you want,” Jayden said. “Comedy, drama, horror, romance, and some of the funniest moments I’ve ever experienced while filming.”

David Schwimmer summed it up: “It’s action-packed with comedy, suspense, terror, and a lot of heart. It’s something the whole family can watch together.”

With its compelling characters, authentic setting, and thrilling mix of horror and humor, Goosebumps: The Vanishing promises to deliver a fresh chapter in the beloved franchise. Don’t miss its debut this January. All 8 episodes are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, and you can learn more about the making of the series in our video interview with the cast.