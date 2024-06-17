Chloe Charming Introduces Herself Before Premiere of “Descendants: The Rise of Red”

Before The Rise of Red, Chloe Charming acquaints us with her story.
What’s Happening:
- Descendants: The Rise of Red is the newest film in the ongoing Disney Channel Original Movie series, but with an almost entirely new cast.
- Princess Chloe Charming, one of the new royal children, introduces herself in a new video released.
- She is a multi-curricular star and straight-A student who believes in the power of rules and kindness.
- Descendants: The Rise of Red premieres July 12th.
More Descendants News:
- Annecy Recap: "Storytelling Through Music" with Disney Television Animation
- “Descendants: The Rise of Red” Trailer Breaks Most Watched Record for Disney Branded Television
- "The Acolyte," "Doctor Who" And More Content Featured In New Summer Spot For Disney+
- Return to Auradon with the Official Trailer for "Descendants: The Rise of Red"
- New Poster Revealed For "Descendants: The Rise Of Red"