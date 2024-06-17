Chloe Charming Introduces Herself Before Premiere of “Descendants: The Rise of Red”

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Before The Rise of Red, Chloe Charming acquaints us with her story.

What’s Happening:

  • Descendants: The Rise of Red is the newest film in the ongoing Disney Channel Original Movie series, but with an almost entirely new cast.
  • Princess Chloe Charming, one of the new royal children, introduces herself in a new video released.
  • She is a multi-curricular star and straight-A student who believes in the power of rules and kindness.
  • Descendants: The Rise of Red premieres July 12th.

More Descendants News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight