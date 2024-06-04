“Descendants: The Rise of Red” Trailer Breaks Most Watched Record for Disney Branded Television

Fans are excited to return to Auradon, as the trailer for Descendants: The Rise of Red has received 86 million views in the span of 10 days, according to Deadline.

Within 10 days, the trailer for Descendants: The Rise of Red has generated 86M views across platforms, including the official Descendants social media accounts as well as those for Disney+

It has outperformed the Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer, which saw great success in December, to be Disney Branded Television’s most-watched trailer of all time in a 10-day window.

About Descendants: The Rise of Red

Now Headmaster of Auradon Prep, former Villain Kid Uma extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red (Kylie Cantrall), the rebellious daughter of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora) from Wonderland. The Queen of Hearts has long held a grudge against Auradon, especially against Cinderella, and seizes the opportunity to seek revenge when she drops her daughter off at school. When the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red must team up with Cinderella’s (Brandy) perfectionist daughter Chloe (Malia Baker) as they travel back in time to try to undo the traumatic event that set the young Queen of Hearts down her villainous path.

The cast also includes: China Anne McClain as Uma, the new principal at Auradon Prep Dara Reneé as Ursula’s sister Uliana Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella Joshua Colley as Young Hook Peder Lindell as Morgie Grace Narducci as Fay/Young Fairy Godmother Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin Paolo Montalban as King Charming Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother

Descendants: The Rise of Red is set to debut July 12th, 2024 on Disney+.