Brian Crosby To Sign Exclusive “Figment #1” Issues At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Brian Crosby will be on hand at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to sign in a royal purple pigment.


What’s Happening:
  • Crosby, an executive at Marvel Experiences Development and artist, has shared he will be attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to sign variant copies of Figment #1.
  • The exclusive variant of the Marvel Comics issue will be a complimentary giveaway.
  • Crosby will be on hand to sign at Talent Central from 130pm – 230pm on Friday, August 9th.

