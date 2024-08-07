Brian Crosby To Sign Exclusive “Figment #1” Issues At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Brian Crosby will be on hand at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to sign in a royal purple pigment.
What’s Happening:
- Crosby, an executive at Marvel Experiences Development and artist, has shared he will be attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to sign variant copies of Figment #1.
- The exclusive variant of the Marvel Comics issue will be a complimentary giveaway.
- Crosby will be on hand to sign at Talent Central from 130pm – 230pm on Friday, August 9th.
