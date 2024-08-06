Ashley Eckstein Announces “A Walk in Disneyland” Collection for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Ashley Eckstein and Ashley Taylor have teamed up once again to bring the new clothing collection to the fan event.

Ashley Eckstein, founder of fashion brand Her Universe and voice actress of Ahsoka Disneyland

The new collection will debut at this weekend's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Eckstein shared in the post “We used our imaginations, we were inspired by the fashion of the 50’s and 60’s and the early attractions that Walt enjoyed!”

The collection features a dress, a cardigan, a T-shirt, several home goods and more inspired by the iconic theme park’s early days.

Beginning August 9th, fans attending D23 can shop the collection at the D23 Marketplace. Select items will be available on DisneyStore.com and at Disneyland on August 12th.

