Ashley Eckstein Announces “A Walk in Disneyland” Collection for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Ashley Eckstein and Ashley Taylor have teamed up once again to bring the new clothing collection to the fan event.
What’s Happening:
- Ashley Eckstein, founder of fashion brand Her Universe and voice actress of Ahsoka Tano, has announced on Instagram that she has teamed up with artist Ashley Taylor to create a new line titled “A Walk in Disneyland.”
- The new collection will debut at this weekend's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Eckstein shared in the post “We used our imaginations, we were inspired by the fashion of the 50’s and 60’s and the early attractions that Walt enjoyed!”
- The collection features a dress, a cardigan, a T-shirt, several home goods and more inspired by the iconic theme park’s early days.
- Beginning August 9th, fans attending D23 can shop the collection at the D23 Marketplace. Select items will be available on DisneyStore.com and at Disneyland on August 12th.
- Check out the Instagram post with all the previewed items below:
Read More: