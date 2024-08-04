Target Teases Merchandise And Experiences Ahead of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Target has shared some of the new collectible items in their booth that those attending the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event can get their hands on.

What’s Happening:

Target is gearing up for a whirlwind weekend at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, and there are lots of surprises in store for those attending.

Fans heading to the event should be sure to stop by the Target booth for photo ops, exclusive collectible items, giveaways, and more.

The Target booth will also allow fans to step into Bullseye’s Playshop, where the magic of Disney and the wonder of Target come together for a one-of-a-kind experience that you don’t want to miss.

But wait, there’s more! Guests who shop at the event booth will also enjoy special first access to the new products pictured below.

Those looking to grab any last-minute event essentials are also being reminded that they can save the most at Target when they shop with Target Circle. They can head to the store, online, or visit the Target booth at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to learn more.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by VISA will take place in Anaheim, California, August 9th, 10th, and 11th. All the fan favorites will return to this year’s event, and fans will get even more—an expanded and more immersive show floor at the Anaheim Convention Center; more shopping; and bigger presentations at evening shows at the Honda Center!

A complimentary round-trip shuttle service will be available between the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center before and after the evening shows, offered on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to limited availability.