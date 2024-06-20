“Disney ‘80s – ‘90s Celebration In Concert” Adds Two Disney Legends to Line-Up

Disney ‘80s – ‘90s Celebration in Concert has added two Disney Legends to the line-up.

A goof and a mermaid are joining the cast of the newest Disney Hollywood Bowl concert.

Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel, and Bill Farmer, the voice of Goofy and Pluto, are both joining the line-up for Disney ‘80s – ‘90s Celebration in Concert .

. The concert will also include

Those interested can purchase tickets

