“Disney ‘80s – ‘90s Celebration In Concert” Adds Two Disney Legends to Line-Up

Disney ‘80s – ‘90s Celebration in Concert has added two Disney Legends to the line-up.

What’s Happening:

  • A goof and a mermaid are joining the cast of the newest Disney Hollywood Bowl concert.
  • Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel, and Bill Farmer, the voice of Goofy and Pluto, are both joining the line-up for Disney ‘80s – ‘90s Celebration in Concert.
  • The concert will also include Susan Egan, Corbin Bleu, Krysta Roriguez, and more.
  • Those interested can purchase tickets for the concert taking place July 19th and 20th.

