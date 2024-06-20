“Disney ‘80s – ‘90s Celebration In Concert” Adds Two Disney Legends to Line-Up

Disney ‘80s – ‘90s Celebration in Concert has added two Disney Legends to the line-up.
What’s Happening:
- A goof and a mermaid are joining the cast of the newest Disney Hollywood Bowl concert.
- Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel, and Bill Farmer, the voice of Goofy and Pluto, are both joining the line-up for Disney ‘80s – ‘90s Celebration in Concert.
- The concert will also include Susan Egan, Corbin Bleu, Krysta Roriguez, and more.
- Those interested can purchase tickets for the concert taking place July 19th and 20th.
