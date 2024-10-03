ABC’s “Doctor Odyssey” Cruises Its Way to Stellar Debut Ratings

Doctor Odyssey is sailing its way to stunning debut numbers for ABC.
What’s Happening:
- The newest Ryan Murphy ABC procedural, Doctor Odyssey, has debuted with great ratings for its pilot.
- Deadline reports that 13.6 million viewers have caught the show in its first week across all platforms.
- In a time where network ratings must be looked at from a wider lens, these are great results for the brand-new series.
- The series’ live + same-day audience of 4.13M is still solid for a new show premiering in 2024, but the series crossing the ten million threshold in a week is great news for Murphy and ABC.
- Doctor Odyssey has also become ABC’s best drama premiere in four years.
- This joins Murphy’s other ABC procedural, 9-1-1, as a welcome return of a successful format to the network, especially as the entertainment industry shifts its focus towards cheaper formats.
- Alongside ABC’s other new fall offering, High Potential, it looks to be a successful start for the Alphabet network.
- Doctor Odyssey airs Thursdays at 9pm ET on ABC, streaming next day on Hulu.
