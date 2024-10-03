ABC’s “Doctor Odyssey” Cruises Its Way to Stellar Debut Ratings

The new Ryan Murphy-produced procedural is a out-of-the-gate success for the network.
by |
Tags: , , ,

Doctor Odyssey is sailing its way to stunning debut numbers for ABC.

What’s Happening:

  • The newest Ryan Murphy ABC procedural, Doctor Odyssey, has debuted with great ratings for its pilot.
  • Deadline reports that 13.6 million viewers have caught the show in its first week across all platforms.
  • In a time where network ratings must be looked at from a wider lens, these are great results for the brand-new series.
  • The series’ live + same-day audience of 4.13M is still solid for a new show premiering in 2024, but the series crossing the ten million threshold in a week is great news for Murphy and ABC.
  • Doctor Odyssey has also become ABC’s best drama premiere in four years.
  • This joins Murphy’s other ABC procedural, 9-1-1, as a welcome return of a successful format to the network, especially as the entertainment industry shifts its focus towards cheaper formats.
  • Alongside ABC’s other new fall offering, High Potential, it looks to be a successful start for the Alphabet network.
  • Doctor Odyssey airs Thursdays at 9pm ET on ABC, streaming next day on Hulu.

More ABC News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight