The Walt Disney Company to Hold 2024 Fiscal Full Year and Q4 Earnings Call on November 14th

On Thursday, November 14th, The Walt Disney Company will hold a call to discuss their fourth quarter and full year earnings for fiscal year 2024.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company will release and discuss its fiscal full year and fourth quarter 2023 financial results via a live audio webcast on November 14th.

As with all other calls this year, this call will once again take place before the bell, rather than waiting until after (as was typically the case prior to this fiscal year).

This quarter’s call will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT rather than the usual 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.

Results will be released alongside prepared written management remarks before the opening of regular trading on November 14th.

To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors

The webcast presentation will be archived.

Of course, as always, Laughing Place will be here to report any news that comes out of the call with our usual Live Blog.

More Disney Business News: