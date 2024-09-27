Disney Visa Rewards Debuts A Brand-New Card Design

Disney Visa Rewards has debuted a new, bright and cheerful card design for those wanting to change up their wallets.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Visa Rewards’ newest card design brings together the fab six together for their all-new design.
- Joining the robust list of characters, villains, and brands present on their current slate of designs, this new option includes the entire classic gang.
- Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto all appear on this bright yellow design.
- The fun continues on the back, with character specific icons adding a little extra pixie dust.
- New cardholders are now able to apply and choose this design now.
- For current cardholders, you can change your card design at any time for free.
- For more information on Disney Visa Rewards, head here.
