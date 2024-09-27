Disney Visa Rewards Debuts A Brand-New Card Design

For the first time, the entire gang gets together for Disney Visa cardholders.

Disney Visa Rewards has debuted a new, bright and cheerful card design for those wanting to change up their wallets.

What’s Happening:

Disney Visa Rewards’ newest card design brings together the fab six together for their all-new design.

Joining the robust list of characters, villains, and brands present on their current slate of designs, this new option includes the entire classic gang.

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto all appear on this bright yellow design.

The fun continues on the back, with character specific icons adding a little extra pixie dust.

New cardholders are now able to apply and choose this design now.

For current cardholders, you can change your card design at any time for free.

For more information on Disney Visa Rewards, head here

