This winter Loungefly is bringing the spirited energy of Mickey, Minnie and their pals to a dreamy, snowy, wonderland and Laughing Place is delighted to be the first to reveal the upcoming collection to you! Arriving in time for your holiday expeditions, the Disney Mickey and Friends Winter Wonderland collection will make every day a snow day!

When Loungefly dreams up their stylish Disney collections, they don’t shy away from playful and fun. This winter they are embracing all the joys of a snow day as featured in a delightful series that spans mini backpacks, wallets, totes, and yes, Stitch Shoppe apparel too!

If the words “frosted with icy iridescent details” make you giddy, then this is the collection for you. Loungefly leans heavily into the snowy vibes and fans who adore the beauty of season—but not the chill—will love the designs that evoke all things winter.

It very well might be a rule that you can’t debut a Loungefly collection without a mini backpack, because we have yet to see one that doesn’t include the essential accessory. The vegan leather bag features side pockets, adjustable straps, silver hardwear, matching lining, and has a special pocket to carry your Minnie ears…yes, it’s a package deal ($100.00)!

Looking for a fun way to accessorize with a bag that does double duty? Winter Wonderland scene convertible tote ($80.00) is just what you’ve been dreaming about. The tote boasts backpack straps, a shoulder strap, and handles, so it can be worn however you choose! Plus, there’s plenty of room to store your belongings when you’re traveling.

For those seeking something on the smaller side, this wintry zip around wallet ($40.00) is a great option. The “icy colorway” is sweet and whimsical and with 4 slots for holding cards and a die-cut ID window, you can easily keep the day’s essentials in hand.

Stitch Shoppe styles are part of the drop too with a cozy hooded sweatshirt ($70.00) and a casual tee ($35.00).

The hoodie is a French Terry cotton blend (60% cotton/40% polyester) with a cheery allover print of Mickey and his buddies; then to help sell the theme of snow, the hood features faux fur trim plus pompom drawcord tabs.

The tee shirt is 100% cotton jersey (you know it’ll be comfortable!) that showcases a tie dye design along with screen-printed details.

Finally, the series wraps up with collectible pins including a Loungefly signature 3-inch pin (LE 1700) recreating the winter wonderland scene in which Mickey actually sleds; and a blind box mystery pin assortment ($10.00 each) of the Sensational Six with a 1 in 12 chance of finding the glitter chase pin of Goofy!

The Disney Mickey and Friends Winter Wonderland Collection will be available soon directly through Loungefly Loungefly.com

