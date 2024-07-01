Summertime is a great opportunity to revisit your collection of Loungefly to see if it’s time for a new addition. Guess what? It is! Winnie the Pooh and gang are ready to join your adventures on a super cute mini backpack that’s landed at Disney Store.

We love spending time with the characters from the Hundred Acre Wood, and it’s even better when we get to bring them with us as we explore the world. Loungefly helps to make that possible with their cute mini backpack or wallet featuring Pooh and friends.

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Loungefly Mini Backpack

For this bag, Loungefly opted for a blue jeans look accented with embroidered flowers and buzzing bees that give off all the summer vibes.

The front pouch showcases Eeyore, Tigger, Piglet and Pooh sitting on each other’s shoulders creating an adorable animal tower that’s impossible not to love; and as always, there’s a matching lining that’s just as charming as the bag.

Like most Loungefly accessories, the bag is made of vegan leather and features a detachable shoulder strap and shiny silver hardware. Additional features include applique, canvas, debossed, metallic, and printed details.

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Loungefly Wallet

Loungefly’s Winnie the Pooh styles are available now at Disney Store

